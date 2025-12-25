Phoenix: a modern X server written in Zig

We’ve got more X11-related news this day, the day of Xmas.
Phoenix is a new X server, written from scratch in Zig (not a fork of Xorg server). This X server is designed to be a modern alternative to the Xorg server.↫ Phoenix’ readme page
Phoenix will only support a modern subset of the X11 protocol, focusing on making sure modern applications from roughly the last 20 years or so work. It also takes quite a few pages out of the Wayland playbook by not having a server driver interface and by having a compositor included. On top of that, it will isolate applications from each other, and won’t have a single framebuffer for all displays, instead allowing different refresh rates for individual displays. The project also intends to develop new standards to support things like per-monitor DPI, among many other features.
That’s a lot of features and capabilities to promise for an X server, and much like Wayland, the way they aim to get there is by effectively gutting traditional X and leaving a ton of cruft behind. The use of Zig is also interesting, as it can catch some issues before they affect any users thanks to Zig’s runtime safety option. At least it’s not yet another thing written in Rust like every other project competing with an established project.
I think this look like an incredibly interesting project to keep an eye on, and I hope more people join the effort. Competition and fresh, new ideas are good, especially now that everything is gravitating towards Wayland – we need alternatives to promote the sharing of ideas.
I don’t think so.
– it rewrites an old protocol (X11) instead of the future protocol (Wayland).
– instead of the uutils coreutils and other projects, the rewrite have not a lesser restricted license, for Phoenix it have a more restricted license: X11 have the X11-license and the rewrite Phoenix the GPLv3
– still very early stage: Look at the source code. Only some files. And all have only a few lines of code.
I don’t understand why it’s good it’s not written in rust? I don’t necessarily think everything has to be in rust, but why is it not being in rust a benefit?
I think, that in Rust written is better then in Zig written. Not because the language is better or so, but because Rust is the new standard.
The old stadard are C and C++. The Linux kernel is wriiten in it. The Windows-kernel and most other parts of Windows are written in it. The xnu-Kernel of macOS and iOS is mostly wriiten in C and other programs in Objective C/C++. Swift comes only on the top of the operating system.
Now the Windows-kernel allowes modules in Rust. Same with Linux. On Linux tools like the coreutils are rewritten in Rust. Rust is now the new de-facto-standard for low level parts, which have to be secure.
And then there are people who prefer Zig, D, Go or any other language. Who should read the code of programs in 100 different languages?
I guess I’m wondering why Thom, a non-programmer, cares in the slightest? It just seemed like a really odd statement…. With no technical rationale behind it.
It would be like me lamenting about the metal-alloy used in the manufacture of vehicles.
I don’t think Thom is saying “it’s good that it’s not written in Rust”, rather that it’s nice to see a relatively new/unknown language like Zig getting a shot at writing memory-safe/runtime-safe software. There can be more than one awesome, modern, safe language, and competition is always good for open source.
zig hype is even more annoying than rust… at least rust spec is stable =,=
Thank goodness. Just in time.
It’s just another X server, but less compatible with X software, in an era where the ecosystem is deprecating X. I’m sorry to the devs behind this, but this just isn’t going to be the resurgence of X.
Even if they cover *some* problem areas, like refresh rates, literally every app and compositor needs to support additional metadata for other major features like HDR. No toolkit is going to integrate bespoke Phoenix-isms to keep X as a protocol working. At best, some small projects not smart enough to dodge this bullet are only going to incur meaningless technical debt for a compositor nobody will seriously distribute.
What these people are blissfully ignoring is the fact that 99% of the work Wayland had to do was get everyone on-board. Gnome deliberately broke session restore on Wayland/GTK simply because it wasn’t “their vision”, even after KDE devs gave the patch – and Gnome is TARGETING Wayland. Gnome is in the process if KILLING X, do they seriously think they can get “modern X features” upstreamed?
I’m sorry, this is just 20 years too late. They’re less compatible than Xorg, not the blessed future, and they’ve just chosen the worst possible niche.
Did you miss the part where this is brand new? It’s not going to come out of the gate with all X features replicated, development takes time.
Some “experts” said that X11 couldn’t get modernized so it’s an interesting experiment.