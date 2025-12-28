Apple’s terrible UI design is not the fault of just one fall guy

There’s been endless talk online about just how bad Apple’s graphical user interface design has become over the years, culminating in the introduction of Liquid Glass across all of the company’s operating systems this year. Despite all the gnawing of teeth and scathing think pieces before the final rollout, it seems the average Apple user simply doesn’t care as much about GUI design as Apple bloggers thought they did, as there hasn’t been any uproar or stories in local media about how you should hold off on updating your iPhone.
The examples of just how bad Apple’s GUI design has become keep on coming, though. This time it’s Howard Oakley showing once again how baffling the macOS UI is these days.
If someone had told me 12 months ago what was going to happen this past year, I wouldn’t have believed them. Skipping swiftly past all the political, economic and social turmoil, I come to the interface changes brought in macOS Tahoe with Liquid Glass. After three months of strong feedback during beta-testing, I was disappointed when Tahoe was released on 15 September to see how little had been addressed. When 26.1 followed on 3 November it had only regressed, and 26.2 has done nothing. Here I summarise my opinions on where Tahoe’s overhaul has gone wrong.↫ Howard Oakley at The Eclectic Light Company
Apple bloggers and podcasters are hell-bent on blaming Apple’s terrible GUI design over the past 10 years on one man. Their first target was Jony Ive, who was handed control over not just hardware design, but also software design in 2012. When he left Apple, GUI design at Apple would finally surely improve again, and the Apple bloggers and podcasters let out a sigh of relief. History would turn out different, though – under Ive’s successor, Alan Dye, Apple’s downward trajectory in this area would continue unabated, culminating in the Liquid Glass abomination. Now that Alan Dye has left Apple, history is repeating itself: the very same Apple bloggers and podcasters are repeating themselves – surely now that Alan Dye is gone, GUI design at Apple will finally surely improve again.
The possibility that GUI design at Apple does not hinge on the whims of just one person, but that instead the entire company has lost all sense of taste and craftmanship in this area does not cross their minds. Everyone around Jony Ive and Alan Dye, both below, alongside, and above them, had to sign off on Apple’s recent direction in GUI design, and the idea that the entire company would blindly follow whatever one person says, quality be damned, would have me far more worried as an Apple fan.
At this point, it’s clear that Apple’s inability to design and build quality user interfaces is not the fault of just one fall guy, but an institutional problem. Anyone expecting a turnaround just because
Ive Dye is gone isn’t seeing the burning forest through the trees.
You can criticise the Bad Man who left The Company, You can’t criticise The Company, or any of the Good Men still at The Company, or else; no access for you.
When Gruber lost access to Apple executives for his annual live podcast, the message was sent and understood.
The screenshot from a decade ago at the end of the article looks SOO good…
Yep. Apple went full effect at the initial versions of OSX with their Aqua design, and slowly, but surely, put usability before effects. Just to now return to effects full galore.
I don’t own a Mac so don’t really have an opinion about its UI, but if you’re angry enough about how rounded the corners are enough to right an entire article about it, you should probably go outside and touch grass.
On the surface I’m inclined to agree. However, there are things that I find distracting or out-right drive me crazy that other people wouldn’t think twice about. Because of that I think the people who should probably go outside and touch grass is probably the people who criticize others opinions or preferences because they don’t align with theirs.
[sarcasm]
On the surface I’m inclined to agree. However, there are things that I find to be just small details, and other people thinking twice about them feels out-right crazy. Because of that I think the people who should probably go outside and touch grass is probably the people who really should give it a break.
[/sarcasm]
Apple’s UI has always been shit. All that has changed is that you have grown older and capable of recognizing it
Liquid Glass is a beautiful breath of fresh air and a glimmer of hope that we might move away from the desolate utilitarian flat land that we have been enduring since Windows Phone 7 created it.