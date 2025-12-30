 Home > Multimedia, AV > What an unprocessed photo looks like

What an unprocessed photo looks like

Multimedia, AV

I knew digital cameras and phones had to do a lot of processing and other types of magic to output anything human eyes can work with, but I had no idea just how much. This is wild.

3 Comments

  1. 2025-12-30 8:58 am
    Lennie Silver Supporter

    So RAW file was never raw after all ? Or does it just include all the raw data and information to do the math ?

    From what I understand sensors in cameras do not usually capture what humans can’t see.

    • 2025-12-30 9:05 am
      kurkosdr

      It’s RAW in the sense it gives you the processed pixels intact without any (lossy) compression.

    • 2025-12-30 10:51 am
      zde

      Have you actually READ the article? And THOUGHT about how things work? The key insight is here: “the camera’s analog-to-digital converter (ADC) output can theoretically output values from 0 to 16382”.
      The camera gives you (theoretically) 16382 levels. You monitor can (theoretically) show 256 levels. 256/16382 ≈ 1.5%.
      What does it mean? That means that when RAW photo is converted to ANYTHING that can be shown on your monitor 98% of data is ALWAYS lost. Your monitor simply couldn’t show that many shades of grey.
      And the “processing” that’s described in that article explains how camera picks THE RIGHT 1.5% to show you.
      When math says that more than 98% of data is lost… why are you surprised that the remaining part is tiny?

      1.5% is 1.5%, after all, postprocessing can only decide WHICH 1.5% are retained and WHICH 98% are thrown away.

