loss32: let’s build a Win32/Linux

I’d just like to interject for a moment. What you’re refering to as Linux, is in fact, Win32/Linux, or as I’ve recently taken to calling it,↫ The loss32 homepage
loss32Win32 plus Linux. Linux is not an operating system unto itself, but rather another free component of a fully functioning system made useful by WINE, the ReactOS userland, and other vital system components comprising a full OS as defined by Microsoft.
Joking introduction aside, this is exactly what you think it is: a Linux kernel with the Windows user interface running on top through Wine. I’m sure quite a few of use mused about this very concept at some point in time, but hikari_no_yume went a step further and created this working concept. It’s rough around the edges and needs a ton of work, but I do think the idea is sound and could offer real benefits for certain types of users.
It’s definitely a more realistic idea than ReactOS, a project that’s perpetually chasing the dragon but never coming even close to catching it. Not having to recreate the entire Windows NT kernel, drivers, and subsystems, and using Linux instead, is simply a more realistic approach that could bring results within our lifetimes. The added benefit here is that this could still run Linux applications, too, of course.
hikari_no_yume is looking for help with the project, and I hope they find it. This is a great idea, with an absolutely amazing name, too.
It’s more than than, it makes use of the ReactOS userland to replace most of the GNU userland. It essentially tries to achieve the “OS personalities” vision of Workplace OS:
Amazing.
While neat, it doesn’t really change the fact ReactOS userland is still a huge project by itself, even without the kernel. We’ve already seen a similar effort by ReactOS developers with Arwinss, but that’s dead because the main project advanced enough that Arwinss didn’t provide much advantages. Also under “How do I help?” -“Making a Linux distro generally,” yeah, this guy is in over his head.
Part of the reason for trying to recreate the kernel was to be able to use existing windows drivers – which would provide support for some hardware that linux does not work with.
And for running linux programs, that’s what WSL is for although reactos has obviously not got that far yet.
Sure, but replicating the functionality of the Windows NT kernel proved a much bigger task than anticipated, the end result being that ReactOS has a bigger problem running on modern hardware than the Linux kernel.