loss32: let’s build a Win32/Linux

I’d just like to interject for a moment. What you’re refering to as Linux, is in fact, Win32/Linux, or as I’ve recently taken to calling it, loss32 Win32 plus Linux. Linux is not an operating system unto itself, but rather another free component of a fully functioning system made useful by WINE, the ReactOS userland, and other vital system components comprising a full OS as defined by Microsoft. ↫ The loss32 homepage

Joking introduction aside, this is exactly what you think it is: a Linux kernel with the Windows user interface running on top through Wine. I’m sure quite a few of use mused about this very concept at some point in time, but hikari_no_yume went a step further and created this working concept. It’s rough around the edges and needs a ton of work, but I do think the idea is sound and could offer real benefits for certain types of users.

It’s definitely a more realistic idea than ReactOS, a project that’s perpetually chasing the dragon but never coming even close to catching it. Not having to recreate the entire Windows NT kernel, drivers, and subsystems, and using Linux instead, is simply a more realistic approach that could bring results within our lifetimes. The added benefit here is that this could still run Linux applications, too, of course.

hikari_no_yume is looking for help with the project, and I hope they find it. This is a great idea, with an absolutely amazing name, too.