KDE developer onboarding is good now

KDE developer Herz published a detailed look at the immense amount of work they’ve done cleaning up the developer onboarding documentation for KDE.

All that just to say that I’m finally content with the state of beginner onboarding docs in our KDE Developer Platform. That is to say, all the beginner docs fixes I wanted to add to Develop are either already there or have merge requests ready or almost ready. ↫ Herz at rabbitictranslator.com

Judging by the article, KDE’s developer documentation really were in need of major work, and it’s great to see that thankless task being done. One of the areas where KDE lags behind GNOME is that the latter has a more vibrant application ecosystem, with tons of great GNOME applications under active development. Now, I’m not saying it’s the state of KDE’s documentation is the sole reason for this, but I’m sure it wasn’t helping either.

Improving documentation is not a particularly glamorous task, but it’s vitally important nonetheless.