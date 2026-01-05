Microsoft quietly kills official way to activate Windows 11/10 without internet

Up until now, it’s always remained possible to activate Windows offline, by calling a phone number, going through a lengthy phase of entering digits on your phone dialpad, and carefully listening to and entering a string of numbers on the device you’re trying to activate. For a while, even, this was, as far as I can tell, one of the easiest ways to fix activation issues caused by replacing one component too many, causing Windows activation to think you had a new machine. Phone activation was always remarkably more lenient and forgiving than online activation.
Well, as part of Microsoft’s crusade to make Windows progressively more shit, it seems phone activation is going away.
However, that seems to no longer work on Windows 11 or 10 or Windows 7 either, as another user Ben Kleinberg has documented on his YouTube channel. Now when trying to activate the OS by attempting to call the phone number for Microsoft Product Activation, an automated voice response says the following: “Support for product activation has moved online. For the fastest and most convenient way to activate your product, please visit our online product activation portal at aka.ms/aoh”↫ Sayan Sen at Neowin
They’re going after your local, non-online account, they’re going after offline activation – what’s next in line on the chopping block? Are they going to actively start blocking the various debloat tools that make Windows 11 at least slightly less of a block of concrete chained around your neck?
Please switch to a real operating system.
I am not happy that MS is going down this path. Billions depend on Windows for their day to day computing. It would be nice if MS could just deliver a no nonsense OS and for once help ordinairy souls to do their computing in peace.
That said, I am wondering when the breaking point will be reached. Up till now what I’ve heard the most is that you can turn it of, you can work around it, you can circumvent it. When do we get to: Enough, no more faffing around. Bye MS!
It seems the threshold for pain is high with Windows users.
It’s not harder to use a given flavor of Linux these days, than it ever was to use Windows – it’s just different. I know there’s momentum, and sometimes some compatible software issues (some legit, like complex win 32 apps, some not legit – like anti-cheat) – but yeah, it’s never been easier to get up and running on Linux.
I personally recommend Bazzite with Gnome. I just find KDE to be terminally ugly, and if you want to attract users, it can’t be that. The reason I say Bazzite (despite a very serious base setting problem https://github.com/ublue-os/bazzite/issues/3409 ) is that the immutable nature of it makes it harder for new users to mess up (similar to Steam OS), and I’ve also found it more stable over time, than a traditional disto.
The issue with Linux, and alwayus will be it’s Achilles heel, is fragmentation.
If i have an issue with windows. Lets say the taskbar doesn’t load, i can simply google “taskbar doesn’t load windows”, and i bet the solution will be there.
With Linux on the other hand, you can’t just google “taskbar doesn’t load Linux”. Which linux? What desktop environment? What version of your distro? There’s so much fragmentation, finding the correct solution for your particular flavour of Linux is hard.
I’m an avid believer that the only FOSS operating system with any chance of beating Windows, is Haiku, and even that has a very long way to go before joe public wil adopt it.
That has a very long way to go before joe public will even hear of it.
I also agree with your point on fragmentation. Couldn’t put it better myself.
Another reason people still linger on Windows is Office. Businesses don’t dare/bother with adventures into libreoffice incompatibilities or the fear about when will Google kill docs. So won’t their employees.
I get that Microsoft has invested vast amounts of money into AI, and that they need it to pay off. However, going full-douchebag blatantly trying to force everyone into being strip mined for their personal & private data is not the way to go about it. I know people who’ve never thought twice about using a non-Windows OS that are now actively looking for/at alternatives thanks to the garbage Microsoft is pulling. The pretend Windows 11 hardware requirements, shoehorning people into things they didn’t ask for and don’t want, the hostility towards regular users who resist and are sick of Windows 11 constantly breaking or completely f’ing them over via forced “updates”, turning Windows is an ad-spam platform, and etc etc etc.
I hope all of Microsoft’s hot trash efforts fail spectacularly. Enough is enough. *middle finger emoji*