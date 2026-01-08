Improving the Flatpak graphics drivers situation

Graphics drivers in Flatpak have been a bit of a pain point. The drivers have to be built against the runtime to work in the runtime. This usually isn’t much of an issue but it breaks down in two cases:

If the driver depends on a specific kernel version If the runtime is end-of-life (EOL)

How we deal with this is rather primitive: keep updating apps, don’t depend on EOL runtimes. This is in general a good strategy. A EOL runtime also doesn’t receive security updates, so users should not use them. Users will be users though and if they have a goal which involves running an app which uses an EOL runtime, that’s what they will do. From a software archival perspective, it is also desirable to keep things working, even if they should be strongly discouraged.

In all those cases, the user most likely still has a working graphics driver, just not in the flatpak runtime, but on the host system. So one naturally asks oneself: why not just use that driver?