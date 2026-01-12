The DEC PDP-10

The PDP-10 family of computers (under different names) was manufactured by Digital Equipment Corporation between 1964 and 1983. Designed for time-sharing, batch and real-time systems, these computers were popular with universities, scientific companies and time-sharing bureaux. Several operating systems were available, some from DEC and some built by its users.

It had a large influence on operating system design, artificial intelligence (especially at MIT and Stanford), programming languages (LISP, ML), applications (TeX, Emacs), online communication (ARPANET, Compuserve), games (Advent, Zork) and even helped development of Microsoft’s first version of BASIC.