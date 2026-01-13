Just the Browser: scripts to remove all the crap from your browser

Are you a normal person and thus sick of all the nonsensical, non-browser stuff browser makers keep adding to your browser, but for whatever reason you don’t want to or cannot switch to one of the forks of your browser of choice?

Just the Browser helps you remove AI features, telemetry data reporting, sponsored content, product integrations, and other annoyances from desktop web browsers. The goal is to give you “just the browser” and nothing else, using hidden settings in web browsers intended for companies and other organizations. This project includes configuration files for popular web browsers, documentation for installing and modifying them, and easy installation scripts. Everything is open-source on GitHub. ↫ Just The Browser’s website

It comes in the form of scripts for Windows, Linux, or macOS, and can be used for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox. It’s all open source so you can check the scripts for yourself, but there are also manual guides for each browser if you’re not too keen on running an unknown script. The changes won’t be erased by updates, unless the specific settings and configuration flags used are actually removed or altered by the browser makers.

That’s all there’s to it – a very straightforward tool.