OpenBSD-current now runs as guest under Apple Hypervisor

Excellent news for OpenBSD users who are tied to macOS: you can now run OpenBSD using Apple’s Hypervisor.
Following a recent series of commits by Helg Bredow and Stefan Fritsch, OpenBSD/arm64 now works as a guest operating system under the Apple Hypervisor.↫ Peter N. M. Hansteen at the OpenBSD Journal
If you have an M1 or M2 Mac and want to get rid of macOS entirely, OpenBSD can be run on those machines natively, too.
@Thom:
The site seems to be broken. I have tried both Firefox and later Chrome (after update). The mousewheel scrolling does not work. Using PgDn/PgUp sometimes work, but not consistently.
I thought that was just me. I am experiencing the same issue. I am using Chrome under Linux.
Mmm no idea, works fine in everything I’ve tried. I’ll forward the issue you’re experiencing!
Thanks for looking into this.
After another reboot it seems to work on my laptop, but did not check the desktop again.
(Still broken on desktop Chrome)
For me, it works in Chrome, Firefox, and Safari, but not in Chrome Beta (which I use constantly to have a different route to the internet).
@Thom I am having this problem too (as of a few days ago): The ability to scroll any page is broken for me (I am using Chrome on MacOS). I am able to fix it (after each page load) by running
document.body.style.overflow = “visible”
I don’t know what css change caused this,, but think this used to be a somewhat common problem with Chrome and some websites. I haven’t encountered it on other sites in some time
Alas, I suspect this was not a CSS change, but a change in Chrome Stable. I have this issue in Chrome 144.0.7559.60 . . .