Easily explore current Wayland protocols and their support status

Since Wayland is still quite new to a lot of people, it’s often difficult to figure out which features the Wayland compositor you’re using actually supports. While the Wayland Explorer is a great way to browse through the various protocols and their status in various compositors, there’s now an easier way. The Wayland protocols table makes it very easy to see what your favourite compositor supports, which compositors support the protocol you really want supported before leaving X11 behind, and much more.

Roughly speaking, there’s a set of stable core Wayland protocols, as well as a slew of unstable core Wayland protocols that are still in development, but may already be supported by various compositors. On top of that, compositors themselves also have a ton of protocols they themselves introduced and support, but which aren’t supported by anything else – yet, as they may be picked up by other compositors and eventually become part of Wayland’s core protocols.

Keeping tabs on specific protocols and their support status is mostly only interesting for developers and people with very specific needs, since mature compositors provide a complete set of features most users never have to worry about. Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t really cool features cooking, nor does it mean that one specific accessibility-related protocol isn’t incredibly important to keep track of. These websites provide an easy way to do so.