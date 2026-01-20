The incredible overcomplexity of the Shadcn radio button

The other day I was asked to update the visual design of radio buttons in a web app at work. I figured it couldn’t be that complicated. It’s just a radio button right?
<input type="radio" name="beverage" value="coffee" />
Boom! Done. Radio buttons are a built-in HTML element. They’ve been around for 30 years. The browser makes it easy. Time for a coffee.↫ Paul Hebert
If only it was that simple – cue the rollercoaster ride. What an absolutely garish state of affairs lies behind this simple radio button on a website. I’m also well aware OSNews has a certain amount of complexity it might not need, and while I can’t fix that, I am at least working on a potential solution.
The article on the radio button was nice and the usual anti-bloat rant (interesting, anyway).
