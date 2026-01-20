Have you noticed how it seems like how the “light mode” of your graphical user interface of choice is getting lighter over time? It turns out you’re not crazy, and at least for macOS, light mode has indeed been getting lighter.

You can clearly see that the brightness of the UI has been steadily increasing for the last 16 years. The upper line is the default mode/light mode, the lower line is dark mode. When I started using MacOS in 2012, I was running Snow Leopard, the windows had an average brightness of 71%. Since then they’ve steadily increased so that in MacOS Tahoe, they’re at a full 100%. ↫ Will Richardson

While this particular post only covers macOS, I wouldn’t be surprised to discover similar findings in Windows, GNOME, and KDE. The benefit of using KDE is that it’s at least relatively easy to switch colour schemes or themes, but changing colours in Windows is becoming a hidden feature, and GNOME doesn’t support it out of the box at all, and let’s not even get started about macOS.

I think “light mode” should be “grey mode”, and definitely lament the lack of supported, maintained “grey modes” in both KDE and GNOME. There’s a reason that graphical user interfaces in the era of extensive science-based human-computer interaction research opted for soft, gentle greys (ooh, aah, mmm), and I’m convinced we need to bring it back. The glaring whites we use today are cold and clinical, and feel unpleasant to the point where I turn down the brightness of my monitor in a way that makes other colours feel too muted.

Or perhaps I’m out of touch.