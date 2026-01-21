Can you slim macOS down?

Howard Oakley answers a very interesting question – is it possible to slim macOS down by turning off unneeded services and similar tricks? The answer is obviously no, you cannot.
Classic Mac OS was more modular, with optional installs that the user could pick and choose, as shown above in Mac OS 9.1. These days with the SSV, choice is more limited from the start, with the only real options being whether to install the cryptexes used in AI, and the x86 code translator Rosetta 2. The latter is transient, though, and likely to go away next year.
Like it or not, modern macOS isn’t designed or implemented to give the user much choice in which processes it runs, and architectural features including the SSV and DAS-CTS prevent you from paring its processes down to any significant degree.↫ Howard Oakley
That’s because macOS is not about creating the best experience for the user, but about creating the most value for shareholders. Giving users choice, allowing them to modify their operating system to suit their needs, removing unneeded components or replacing them with competing alternatives just isn’t in the interest of shareholders, and thus, it’s not allowed by Apple. That’s exactly why they’re fighting the EU’s very basic and simple consumer protection legislation tooth and nail with lies and propaganda, while giving Trump millions of dollars and silly plaques in bribes.
You’re as much a user of macOS as a passenger on a ferry is its captain. If you just want to get from Harwich to Hoek van Holland, that’s a fine arrangement, but if you want to explore beyond the bounds of the path laid out by those more wealthy than you, you’re going to have to leave macOS behind and find a different ship.
How is not allowing modifications good for the shareholders? I honestly don’t see the connections you’re making.
iskios,
Modern corporations believe in having users be as dependent as possible to pursue rent-seeking business models. The end goal of which is to ultimately force everyone into vendor locked walled gardens and services. These often don’t compete on merit, but rather use exclusive control over user devices to give themselves a coercive advantage.
To be clear, while apple are guilty of this, it’s becoming an industry-wide problem. Although changes are gradual, it could end up being the future of all commercial operating systems, which is exactly the CEOs are clamoring for.
There are tons of precesses that are unneeded, You can block their access to communicate using little snitch. if you don’t need/don’t use certain things why does it need to be active? If you pay attention to the pings the os makes back to apple servers, there is too much communication that shouldn’t happen. Can they easily remove these processes? yeah. Would it speed up and make it more reliable yes. Does Apple need to know what your doing on your own computer? no absolutely not. There is more going on that apple is doing with the information that it’s getting from you than what people know. Every feature that gets baked in to the os every year add more processes that’s not needed. and the old ones never get removed.
