Howard Oakley answers a very interesting question – is it possible to slim macOS down by turning off unneeded services and similar tricks? The answer is obviously no, you cannot.

Classic Mac OS was more modular, with optional installs that the user could pick and choose, as shown above in Mac OS 9.1. These days with the SSV, choice is more limited from the start, with the only real options being whether to install the cryptexes used in AI, and the x86 code translator Rosetta 2. The latter is transient, though, and likely to go away next year. Like it or not, modern macOS isn’t designed or implemented to give the user much choice in which processes it runs, and architectural features including the SSV and DAS-CTS prevent you from paring its processes down to any significant degree. ↫ Howard Oakley

That’s because macOS is not about creating the best experience for the user, but about creating the most value for shareholders. Giving users choice, allowing them to modify their operating system to suit their needs, removing unneeded components or replacing them with competing alternatives just isn’t in the interest of shareholders, and thus, it’s not allowed by Apple. That’s exactly why they’re fighting the EU’s very basic and simple consumer protection legislation tooth and nail with lies and propaganda, while giving Trump millions of dollars and silly plaques in bribes.

You’re as much a user of macOS as a passenger on a ferry is its captain. If you just want to get from Harwich to Hoek van Holland, that’s a fine arrangement, but if you want to explore beyond the bounds of the path laid out by those more wealthy than you, you’re going to have to leave macOS behind and find a different ship.