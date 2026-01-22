Nekoware resurrected: freeware and open source repository for IRIX

If you have any interest in SGI’s IRIX or used IRIX back when it was still current, you’re undoubtedly aware of Nekoware, a collection of freeware for IRIX, maintained and kept up-to-date as much as possible. After stagnating in 2015 and a few failed restarts and some infighting (apparently), the project finally relaunched somewhere last year, and a new quarterly release was pushed out.
Nekoware 2025Q4 is a clean break from previous releases, and requires that users fully remove any traces of previous installations. It contains the kinds of packages these freeware/open source collections for classic UNIX tended to contain: tons of common open source libraries, command-line tools, and more, including a few emulators. You’ll need IRIX 6.5.21 or newer, running on at least a MIPS R5000 processor-equipped SGI machine.
Planning for and work on the next release is already underway, and a brand new Nekoware SDK has been released as well, which provides bootstrap functionality and addresses the problem of having to build Nekoware on unstable IRIX environments. Seeing Nekoware resurrected is great news for the surprisingly active IRIX community.
As a HP-UX user, I feel some envy.
Requires MIPS IV unfortunately, so it will not work on my SGI Indy. Too bad.
There is also SGUG-RSE which, while incredibly poorly documented, I believe contains more software:
https://github.com/sgidevnet/sgug-rse
The craziest thing about it to me is that the current sole maintainer is a locksmith by trade who got tired of IT work and maintains Nekoware as a labor of love.
Not only that, he worked very hard to archive as much as possible from the old original Nekochan and gather together as many as the old folks as possible.
I haven’t been hanging around lately (life’s been tough), but the community is nice.