Against Markdown

So Markdown is this Lightweight Markup Language. Everyone (relative; among programmers, writers, and other “power-users”) uses it. LLMs use it. So it’s destined to eat the world. But it doesn’t mean Markdown is good. ↫ Artyom Bologov

We have these crazy fast and complex computers, but I’m still supposed to style text with obscure, arbitrary symbols, like an animal? We invented WYSIWYG decades ago, and our computers should be able to figure out how to properly share styled/unstyled text without us users having to learn markup languages using arcane symbols that require weird claw grips to type.

The widespread use of Markdown is not indicative of its merits; it merely underlines the utter failure of the computing industry to fix basic problems.