Microsoft announces winapp to simplify Windows application development

Developing for Windows seems to be a bit of a nightmare, at least according to Microsoft, so they’re trying to make the lives of developers easier with a new tool called winapp.

The winapp CLI is specifically tailored for cross-platform frameworks and developers working outside of Visual Studio or MSBuild. Whether you are a web developer building with Electron, a C++ veteran using CMake, or a .NET, Rust or Dart developer building apps for Windows, the CLI can streamline the complexities of Windows development – from setting up your environment to packaging for distribution. This makes it significantly easier to access modern APIs – including Windows AI APIs, security features and shell integrations – directly from any toolchain. Windows development often involves managing multiple SDKs, creating and editing multiple manifests, generating certificates and navigating intricate packaging requirements. The goal of this project is to unify these tasks into a single CLI, letting you focus on building great apps rather than fighting with configuration. While the CLI is still in its early days, and there are many Windows development scenarios still in the works, we’re sharing this public preview now to learn from real usage, gather feedback and feature requests, and focus our investments on the areas that matter most to developers. ↫ Nikola Metulev at the Windows Blogs