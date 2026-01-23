Firefox on Linux in 2025

Last year brought a wealth of new features and fixes to Firefox on Linux. Besides numerous improvements and bug fixes, I want to highlight some major achievements: HDR video playback support, reworked rendering for fractionally scaled displays, and asynchronous rendering implementation. All this progress was enabled by advances in the Wayland compositor ecosystem, with new features implemented by Mutter and KWin. ↫ Martin Stransky

It’s amazing how the adoption of Wayland is making it so much easier for application developers to support modern features like these. Instead of having to settle for whatever roadblocks and limitations thrown up by legacy X11 cruft, the Linux desktop can now enjoy modern features like HDR, and much more easily support features like fractional scaling. The move to Wayland, as long as it may have taken, has catapulted the Linux desktop from its ’90s roots right into the modern era.

It’s great to see Firefox implementing improvements like these for Linux users, but of course, they come with Mozilla’s push to make Firefox an “AI” browser, something few Firefox users seem to want. Luckily, the various Firefox variants like Librewolf and Waterfox will get these same features while removing all the “AI” bloat, so as long as Mozilla remains committed to Firefox for Linux – or Firefox in general – Linux users can rest safe.

Sadly, I’m afraid Mozilla’s massive pivot to “AI” isn’t going to work out, so I have no idea how long Mozilla will be able to afford Firefox on Linux development specifically, and Firefox development generally.