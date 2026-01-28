I don’t want using my computer to be like a game of Russian roulette

I’ve been terribly sick for a few days so we’ve got some catching up to. Let’s first take a look at how Windows is doing.
People often say Linux is “too much work.” And I agree. They’re completely justified to complain. There’s the documentation page diving, the forums, the reddit threads. And, most importantly, you have to basically rewire your brain and stop expecting it to behave like Windows used to.
But I looked at the list above and realized: Windows is now also too much work. And the difference with Windows is that you’re going to do all that work while actively fighting your computer only for it to be undone when the next surprise update comes and ruins everything.
You might be thinking “just disable updates, man” or “just install LTSC”, or “just run some random debloat script off of GitHub”. Why? Why would I jump through all these hoops? I’d rather put in the effort for an OS that knows what consent is and respects me as a user.↫ Bogdan-Mihai Mosteanu
You know how in most theme parks they have various different rides for all kinds of people? There’s the wild and crazy over-the-top deathcoasters for the ultimate thrill seekers, the more gentle wooden coasters for those who like a thrill, but not over-the-top. There’s the swinging ship-type things for thrill-seeking accountants who seek their thrills predictably. There’s a game of Russian roulette played in the backlot. For the kids, there’s the classic spinning tea cups. And then there’s the public transport service dressed up as an old-timey steam train that just brings you to your destination without any issue, silently doing its thing, the unsung backbone of park logistics.
Commercial operating systems like Windows and macOS are the games of Russian roulette, predictably unexpectedly shooting you in the face every sixth time you pull the trigger. That’s not my vibe. I want my operating system to be that steam train, and desktop Linux is the only thing that fits that bill – and it’s very clear more and more people are discovering that too.
@Thom:
Was there an update to the site recently?
Scrolling in FF is best described as hysterical.
Disabling JS solves the problem.
So I guess it’s some scrolling-related effect implemented with JS that’s acting up.
Yes, and I have no idea wtf is going on. I managed to fix scrolling on mobile at least, but now scrolling on desktop Firefox is wild. None of us seem to know why scrolling is suddenly dictated by fucking JavaScript.
We’re on it, and I’m really sorry.
Thom Holwerda,
Remove the javascript that tries to implement scrolling, I am specifically looking at the one that says…
Then edit style.css and remove this…
The result should be functional scrolling on desktop and mobile. I applied these two changes here to demonstrate.
http://vocabit.com/osnews/scroll/fix_scroll.html
I also see a number of other scrolling experiments going on in the code. If you can remember all your changes, these should be rolled back as well.
Everyone may need to refresh (usually CTRL-F5 on desktop or the refresh circle button in the hamburger menu on mobile).
My comment sorting prototypes for osnews are still there 🙂
http://vocabit.com/osnews/
I still dislike wordpress threaded comment format when it comes to long discussions, haha.
It’s the same with Chrome. At least now the scroll wheel does something (jump to bottom of page). Previously, only the arrow keys worked.
Ever since the green scrollbar appeared on the side of the page.
For me, scrolling works correctly using the scroll wheel when hovering over the dark grey border area to the left of the main text. It’s just the main text that has the weird scrolling behaviour.