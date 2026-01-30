Ariel OS: a library operating system for IoT devices written in Rust

Operating systems written in Rust – especially for embedded use – are quite common these days, and today’s example fits right into that trend.

Ariel OS is an operating system for secure, memory-safe, low-power Internet of Things (IoT). It is based on Rust from the ground up and supports hardware based on 32-bit microcontroller architectures (Cortex-M, RISC-V, and Xtensa). For a quick overview of our motivations and what we plan next, check our roadmap. Ariel OS builds on top of existing projects from the Embedded Rust ecosystem, including Embassy, esp-hal, defmt, probe-rs, sequential-storage, and embedded-test. While those provide high-quality building blocks for a wide range of embedded applications, such projects do not provide the high level of integration that developers know from contemporary C-based operating systems for microcontrollers, such as RIOT or Zephyr for instance. ↫ Ariel OS GitHub page

There’s bound to be a microcontroller you can get your hands on that Ariel OS supports, and since it’s licensed under either a MIT or Apache 2.0 license, you can get going right away.