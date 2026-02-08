Adventures in Guix packaging

We talked about Nemin’s first impressions of the Guix System as someone coming from a Nix environment, but today they’ve got a follow-up article diving into the experience of creating new packages for Guix.

I spent about a week packaging WezTerm and learning the ropes of being a Guix contributor along the way. During the packaging process I stumble many times, only to stand back up and figure out a solution. I also explain some of my complaints about the peculiarities of the process, but also provide plenty of praise about of how much the system tries to enable you to do your job. Finally, I also touch on how positive the experience of the code review was. ↫ Nemin’s blog

These are the kinds of content a rather niche system like Guix needs. Guix isn’t exactly one of the popular picks out there, so having level-headed, honest, but well-written introductions to its core concepts and user experience, written by a third party is going to do wonders for people interested in trying it out.