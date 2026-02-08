Why E cores make Apple silicon fast

If you use an Apple silicon Mac I’m sure you have been impressed by its performance. Whether you’re working with images, audio, video or building software, we’ve enjoyed a new turn of speed since the M1 on day 1. While most attribute this to their Performance cores, as it goes with the name, much is in truth the result of the unsung Efficiency cores, and how they keep background tasks where they should be. ↫ Howard Oakley

While both Intel and AMD are making gains on Apple, there’s simply no denying the reality that Apple’s M series of chips are leading the pack in mobile computing (the picture is different in desktops). There are probably hundreds of reasons why Apple has had this lead for so many years now, but the way macOS distributes background and foreground tasks across the two types of cores in M series chips is an important one.

Still, I wonder how the various other processors that use power and efficiency cores fare in this regard. You’d think they would provide a similar level of benefit, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the way Windows or Linux handles such cores and the distribution of tasks is simply not as optimised or strict as it is in macOS. Apple often vastly overstates the benefits of its “vertical integration”, but I think the tight coupling between macOS and Apple’s own processors is definitely a case where they’re being entirely truthful.