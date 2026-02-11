Kapsule adds easy developer environment containers to KDE Linux

If you’re a developer and use KDE, you’re going to be interested in a new feature KDE is working on for KDE Linux.

In my last post, I laid out the vision for Kapsule—a container-based extensibility layer for KDE Linux built on top of Incus. The pitch was simple: give users real, persistent development environments without compromising the immutable base system. At the time, it was a functional proof of concept living in my personal namespace. Well, things have moved fast. ↫ Herp De Derp

Not only is Kapsule now available in KDE Linux, it’s also properly integrated with Konsole now. This means you can launch Kapsule containers right from the new tab menu in Konsole for even easier access. They’re also working on allowing users to easily launch graphical applications from the containers and have them appear in the host desktop environment, and they intend to make the level of integration with the host more configurable so developers can better tailor their containers to their needs.