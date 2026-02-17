KDE Plasma 6.6 released

KDE Plasma 6.6 has been released, and brings with a whole slew of new features. You can save any combination of themes as a global theme, and there’s a new feature allowing you to increase or decrease the contrast of frames and outlines. If your device has a camera, you can now scan Wi-F settings from QR codes, which is quite nice if you spend a lot of time on the road.
There’s a new colour filter for people who are colour blind, allowing you to set the entire UI to grayscale, as well as a brand new virtual keyboard. Other new accessibility features include tracking the mouse cursor when using the zoom feature, a reduced motion setting, and more. Spectacle gets a text extraction feature and a feature to exclude windows from screen recordings. There’s also a new optional login manager, optimised for Wayland, a new first-run setup wizard, and much more.
As always, KDE 6.6 will find its way to your distribution’s repositories soon enough.
People, like me, do NOT see in white, black and greys! The PROPER term should be “shade challenged” because we DO see in color, it’s just that are color scale is shifted compared to everyone else and YES, we MIGHT see less colors than other people. And there isn’t one version of color but literally millions of different “versions” of colorblindness.