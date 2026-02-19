Windows 11 26H1 will be Snapdragon-specific

As if keeping track of whatever counts as a release schedule for Windows wasn’t complicated enough – don’t lie, you don’t know when that feature they announced is actually being released either – Microsoft is making everything even more complicated. Soon, Microsoft will be releasing Windows 11 26H1, but you most likely won’t be getting it because it’s strictly limited to devices with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X2 Series processors.
The only way to get this version of Windows is to go out and buy a device with a Snapdragon X2 Series processor. Windows 11 26H1 will not be made available to any other Windows 11 users, so nobody will be able to upgrade to it. Furthermore, users of Windows 11 26H1 will not be able to update to the “feature update” for users of Windows 11 24H2 and 25H2, the regular Windows versions, planned for late 2026. Instead, Microsoft promises there will be an upgrade path for 26H1 users in a “future” release of Windows. Why?
Devices running Windows 11, version 26H1 will not be able to update to the next annual feature update in the second half of 2026. This is because Windows 11, version 26H1 is based on a different Windows core than Windows 11, versions 24H2 and 25H2, and the upcoming feature update. These devices will have a path to update in a future Windows release.↫ AriaUpdated at the Windows IT Pro Blog
The same thing happened when Qualcomm releases its first round of Snapdragon processors for Windows, as Windows 24H2 was also tied to this specific platform. It seems Microsoft is forced to have entirely separate and partially incompatible codebases just to support Snapdragon processors, which must be a major pain in the ass to deal with. Considering Windows on ARM hasn’t exactly been a smashing success, one may wonder how long Microsoft remains willing to make such exceptions for a singular chip.
> It seems Microsoft is forced to have entirely separate and partially incompatible codebases
I do not think that is true. For one thing, they unify again in the H2 release.
My guess is that this is more about trying to isolate the testing and support of this new architecture to be independent of a release of new features. It is probably almost entirely non-technical. In fact, they say “version 26H1 is not a feature update for version 25H2”.
The schedule for Windows has been to release an “H2″ release once per year in October and to not have an H1 release. They released 25H2 last October as expected. Mostly likely, they then took that release and prepared it for the Snapdragon X2. This would no doubt have taken some new dev work and, more importantly, testing and iteration. Instead of releasing a new unified version to everybody, they are releasing it only with Snapdragon hardware. That means they can address any problems encountered by pushing fixes just to Snapdragon users without worrying about the wider ecosystem. And, since they no doubt introduced some new bugs somewhere, they active do not want other customers upgrading to this release until those bugs are fixed, especially if there are no new features anyway.
But I doubt it is really any different from a codebase perspective. If you had Windows 11 26H1, you could probably install it on your Intel processor. And, when Windows 26H2 releases this October, the same release will go out as an upgrade to users of both 26H1 (Snapdragon) and 25H2 (everybody else). When 27H2 rolls around, it will again roll out to everybody at the same time.
Windows NT was muliti-architecture from its earliest days. My first experiences with Windows NT were on DEC Alpha hardware. It also ran on MIPS and PowerPC. So, ARM64 is actually the 4th RISC ISA that Windows has run on.
Like always, the big failure here is naming and messaging.
Yes, this is coming out in February of 2026. So, to Microsoft, it makes perfect sense to call it WIndows 11 26H1. But they should probably have called it Windows 11 25H2 instead. It would have a higher build number than the 25H2 that everybody else is using but otherwise behave the same. And then nobody would be upset that they were not getting 26H1. And there would be no articles about how they have to create an ‘”entirely separate and partially incompatible codebase”.
Perhaps this is being forced on them because Windows Update is too stupid to do the right thing unless they give it a unique name and not just a bigger build number. That would not surprise me at all.
Apologies. I wish I could edit my post. I missed that 26H1 will not update to 26H2. That said, we are probably still talking about two branches in Git that they do not want to merge yet rather than “entirely separate” but who knows.
I am not sure when Microsoft freezes development of the code for the 26H2 release but I expect the first branch from 25H2 was made mid-last year while 25H2 was frozen for testing. Perhaps they are just too far along with 26H2 now to merge back with 26H1 without disruption. Or did Microsoft truly do some deep plumbing in 26H1. For what? Power management?
Windows on ARM has not taken over the world but it cannot have been too big a failure or there would not be so many OEMs releasing X2 laptops this round. I am still hoping for a RISC-V world but the X2 laptops actually look really nice and, given it is only their second generation, I think they have done an impressive job of catching up with Apple Silicon. This is just my view of course.
This is not a pitch to buy Snapdragon chips. I hope that nobody buys them so that RISC-V gets the 2-3 years it needs to be similarly competitive on laptops. But Microsoft knows the world is changing and I doubt they love that they currently have all their eggs in the x86-64 basket. AWS is not looking to Intel for Graviton. Nobody is looking to Intel for AI. For Microsoft, Intel is the wrong star to be hitched to.
With regards to “one may wonder how long Microsoft remains willing to make such exceptions for a singular chip”, I imagine that Microsoft is more worried about Apple Silicon than the Snapdragon X2 specifically. And they cannot have completely missed that RISC-V players like Tenstorrent describe themselves as the future of AI. Gone are the days when Microsoft looks to their alliance with Intel to protect them from industry forces.
Microsoft needs Windows to work on ARM, not just for the desktop but for the server and for the cloud as well. And I am sure they have dreams of creating their own silicon.
As for Snapdragon laptop sales, it was Microsoft that botched the launch of the X1 with their Recall blunders. Thinking of that, it may have been Qualcomm that demanded Microsoft create a Windows release just for X2 with no new features. But even still, Qualcomm seems pretty happy with their progress:
“While we’re still in the early phase of the transition to Copilot+ PCs, we are pleased with consumer reception for Snapdragon X Series, which has exceeded our expectations. According to Circana, in December, Snapdragon X Series had more than 10% share of the greater-than-$800 Windows laptops in U.S. retail.”
— Cristiano R. Amon, Qualcomm President and CEO
Qualcomm could use a new market. Mobile phone sales are flattening.
https://hothardware.com/news/qualcomm-10pct-windows-laptop-share