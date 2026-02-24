If you’ve been holding on to a phone for a while, current phones are really disappointing

This must be a universal experience at this point for people who aren’t swayed by the latest and greatest marketing hype around new phone models: there’s just nothing out there that fits one’s needs.
When I walked into a phone shop, I expected to witness with amazement how much technology has advanced in the present day compared to my eight-year-old model, and for the power of marketing to mind control me into buying a new phone that would bring all sorts of benefits to my life. But instead, I felt disappointed that I’d be forced to choose between two suboptimal devices, either of which would be a compromise compared to what I already have. I felt frustrated that my OnePlus 5T, which still meets my needs and is working wonderfully (apart from the volume buttons), is being taken from me by the 3G shutdown.↫ Cadence
It’s remarkable how a market that was once rife with competition and choice, has now been reduced to well I guess I’ll settle for this one then in such a short time frame. There’s barely any competition, the number of device makers in (western or western-adjacent) countries has dropped to two, maybe three, and all of them are making what is essentially the exact same device with only the smallest of differences between them. For most average, normal people, it’s some model by either Samsung or Apple.
There’s definitely more choice once you’re willing to leave local stores (and thus, easy and quick repairs) behind, but most normal people who just want a phone aren’t going to do that. You can also spend like twice or thrice the amount of money to get some foldable thing, but again, if you’re just looking for a bog-standard normal-person phone, that’s not a realistic option either. Smaller devices, headphone jacks, SD card slots – so many things have just disappeared from the face of the earth for most people, something that will definitely come as a huge, unpleasant surprise if you’ve been happy with an older phone that just had those things.
It’s like driving the same car for a decade and needing a new one, but you can only choose between a Toyota and a Volkswagen that look and feel entirely the same. And also the seats are now candles, door handles are gone, and there’s no trunk.
The situation seems to be slightly better in Europe than the U.S., where de-Googled and non-Android/iOS phones are available,
Its true you can buy non-google more easily, but they are a real limitation in real world use.
Not having access to banking apps, or supported payment methods (goodle/samsung/apple pay) is a major limiting factor.
Those devices also tend to be mid-range spec’d at best. Certainly not a 1-4-1 replacement of a Samsung S series
The 3G shutdown in the US a couple of years back affected many of us here too. It felt wasteful to have to throw out working phones and have to shell out for mandatory new phones to continue service. Given that there’s only so much frequency available I understand that 3G would eventually need to be decommissioned to allocate spectrum for 5G, but IMHO it would have been nice to have more time for consumers to replace their 3G phones naturally. I’m not sure why New Zealand held out longer, did the government play a role? The carriers here in the US were thrilled to decommission 3G despite very widespread usage to force us to buy new phones.
Phones are trash and it’s getting worse. User replaceable batteries are essentially gone. You have to be a soldering/circuit guy to take a phone apart now. Cost is insane and features are rubbish.
Chinese manufacturers have really progressed on the camera side with better sensors and good software. If you look only at Google and Samsung then you will see stagnation.
Once the industry chased Apple down the path of selling glass slabs, the writing was on the wall for smartphones. You would think that there would be space to add more innovations as they got larger, but the slab form factor seems to have prevented that. Perhaps foldable phones will shake things up.
Smartphones have peaked in terms of functionality and features a long time ago, and are now in a firmly downward trajectory. The best one I ever had was a Sony Z1 Compact, circa 2013. Positively tiny, it disappeared in my pocket, had a headphone jack, great sound quality, SD card, waterproof, good battery life. The only thing missing was a removable battery, but that’s not what eventually killed it. I held on to it as long as possible, installing an alternate OS once official support ran out, and only reluctantly looked for a replacement once it was physically falling apart.
Nothing that’s on sale nowadays even comes close to the convenience of it.
Im currently rocking a Hibreak Pro (colour). Its basically a midrange phone with a colour e-ink screen. Think kindle display. With Android 14 and Google Play.
Is it perfect, no, it definitely required some adapting to. You won’t be watching any sport on it anytime soon for example. BUT i really like how they are trying something different.
In my case the driver was eyestrain and behaviour changes. I now spend less time scrolling insta and more time reading books on it. So in that sense, its working!
I might be in a niche bracket where my idea phone would still be a Blackberry Bold. But sadly that isnt an option