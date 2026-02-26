US orders diplomats in the EU to fight data sovereignty initiatives

It seems the widespread efforts in Europe to drastically reduce its dependency on US technology companies is starting to worry some people.

President Donald Trump’s administration has ordered U.S. diplomats to lobby against attempts to regulate U.S. tech companies’ handling of foreigners’ data, saying in an internal diplomatic cable seen by Reuters that such efforts could interfere with artificial intelligence-related services. Experts say the move signals the Trump administration is reverting to a more confrontational approach as some foreign countries seek limits around how Silicon Valley firms process and store their citizens’ personal information – initiatives often described as “data sovereignty” or “data localization.” ↫ Raphael Satter and Alexandra Alper at Reuters

It’s going to take time, but untangling the EU from the US – especially technologically and militarily – is worth the effort. I’ll gladly pay more taxes to make this happen.