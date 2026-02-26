“Linuxulator on FreeBSD feels like magic”

You may not be aware that FreeBSD has a pretty robust set of tools to run Linux binaries, unmodified.

The result? A fast, smooth, fully-featured remote development experience on FreeBSD running Linux binaries transparently via the Linuxulator.

It genuinely feels like magic.

More importantly, it’s a testament to how stable the Linux ABI itself is and how well FreeBSD’s Linuxulator implements it. This setup completely changed how I work with FreeBSD, and it finally removed one of the biggest friction points in my workflow.