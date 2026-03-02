Microsoft really doesn’t want you to use the name “Microslop”

Microsoft is pushing “AI” hard in Windows, Office, and in their other products, and it’s earned them a cute new nickname: Microslop. It turns out the company really doesn’t like it when you use this nickname, however, and its official Copilot Discord server – yes, there is an official one – has gone into a complete meltdown over people using the nickname. First the company started banning the word “Microslop” in its Discord server, but after people started circumventing the ban with alternative spellings. That’s when all hell broke loose.
What started as a simple keyword filter quickly snowballed into users deliberately testing the restriction and posting variations of the blocked term. Accounts that included “Microslop” in their messages first got banned from messaging again.
Not long after, access to parts of the server was restricted, with message history hidden and posting permissions disabled for many users.↫ Abhijith M B at Windows Latest
People don’t like “AI”. They don’t like being forced to use it at work, they don’t like it shoved in their face in their operating systems, they don’t like every new product being plastered with nonsensical “AI” marketing. It’s absolutely no surprise that one of the companies pushing “AI” in the most visible way, a company few people like anyway, gets a nice new nickname.
I love that this happened. I hope their brand suffers as much as possible.
“The beatings will continue until morale improves” -Microsoft
*[Reference needed]*
Anecdotal evidence I have tells the opposite. Average Joe seems to like it at the moment, as AI didn’t render him unemployed *yet*, and as it is a working replacement to google search, which has no longer been useful for the past 5 years.
Some studies, including that of Pew Research (Sept. 2025) suggest that people are concerned about AI, but it is not *They don’t like it.* “A large majority of Americans (73%) say they would be willing to let AI assist them at least a little with their day-to-day activities,” Still, the same study found that people want more control over AI.
Thom, I really like your work. Every day I discover enjoyable things, thanks to you. But you can hold your ideological horses a bit more tightly.
And this is coming from someone who uses heavily modified win11 so that he can avoid the AI junk being pushed into calculator.
When he means AI, I believe he means AI-generated BS as a replacement for people performing a task.
I hate AI but still use a chatbot as replacement for a web search (asking for sources and then going to the original links) just because web searches are now useless so the only way to find anything online is to use a 100x less efficient replacement. I don’t really consider using a chatbot as a replacement for Google as using AI to perform your job.
mAIcroslop 🙂
It’s been obvious for a long time Microsoft’s paying customers don’t like the direction the company is taking the OS — it’s even more abundantly obvious Microsoft literally hates its paying customers. From the “Experiences like prison rape” Marketing team comment regarding Windows Features that have no benefits (for anyone but Microsoft and its ‘Partners’) now called “Experiences”, to ruthless extra-legal monetization, and legally questionable TOU. And who can afford to legally challenge a legal team larger than the population of Monaco, with a bottomless budget.
I’m not using ‘hate’ here casually; by any measure of ethical accountability it’s not possible to treat paying customers, real people to the kind of consequences Microsoft’s Marketing Team that is now in charge of OS development is ‘doing unto’ with Windows as a tool to commodify people — without having egregious disdain for people. i.e. Hate. Even if no one were Tuttle/Buttled yet (and millions have been) this is a voyage to the bottom of the barrel instigated by cynical, icky people that on their best day are hit & run don’t care if you got hurt you chose to use Windows (often the only ‘choice’)…