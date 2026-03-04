The new MacBook Neo is a great deal in the US, not so much in Europe

Apple today announced the “MacBook Neo,” an all-new kind of low-cost Mac featuring the A18 Pro chip for $599. The MacBook Neo is the first Mac to be powered by an iPhone chip; the A18 Pro debuted in 2024’s iPhone 16 Pro models. Apple says it is up to 50% faster for everyday tasks than the bestselling PC with the latest shipping Intel Core Ultra 5, up to 3x faster for on-device AI workloads, and up to 2x faster for tasks like photo editing. The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2408-by-1506 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and an anti-reflective coating. The display does not have a notch, instead featuring uniform, iPad-style bezels. ↫ Hartley Charlton at MacRumors

There’s no denying this is a great offering from Apple, and it’s going to sell really well, especially in the US. I can’t think of any other laptop on the market that offers this kind of complete package at such an attractive price point – on the Windows side, you’re going to get plastic laptops with worse displays, worse battery life, and, well, Windows. For education buyers, the price drops from $599 to $499, making it a no-brainer choice for families sending their kids off to high school or university.

In the US, at least. Here in Europe, or at least in Sweden where I checked the price of the base model, it’s going for almost €800 ($930), at which point the cost-cutting measures Apple has taken are a bit harder to swallow. At that kind of price point, I’m not going to accept a mere 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a paltry 60Hz display. When I saw the announcement of this new MacBook earlier today, I wondered if this could be my way of finally getting a macOS review on OSNews after well over a decade, but at €800 for something I won’t be using after I’m done with the review? I can’t justify that.

Regardless, you’re going to see tons of these in schools and in wrapping paper for the holiday season and birthdays, and at least at American pricing, it’s definitely a great deal.