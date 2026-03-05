 Home > Retro computing > DOS memory management

DOS memory management

Retro computing 1 Comment

The memory management in DOS is simple, but that simplicity may be deceptive. There are several rather interesting pitfalls that programming documentation often does not mention.

↫ Michal Necasek at the OS/2 Museum

A must-read for people writing software for earlier DOS versions.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]

One Response

  1. 2026-03-05 11:28 pm
    sukru Silver Supporter

    Nice start…

    This is important when a process terminates, because DOS automatically frees all memory blocks that the process owned.

    This is true when you exit with TERMINATE = (4Ch), but not true, when your “Terminate and Stay Resident / TSR” = (31h).

    There are also techniques that just change the free size by “shaving” from the upper limit (SETBLOCK).

    Speaking of upper limits…

    Expanded, and Extended memory (EMS, XMS) would also be good follow ups.
    Not to mention HIMEM (0x10000 – 0x10FFF)

    Edit: This might be useful for enthusiasts… the INT 21 DOS syscalls:
    https://stanislavs.org/helppc/int_21.html

Leave a Reply