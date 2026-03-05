New Oracle Solaris CBE release released

Oracle’s Solaris 11 basically comes in two different flavours: the SRU (Support Repository Update) releases for commercial Oracle customers, and the CBE (Common Build Environment) releases, available to everyone. We’ve covered the last few SRU releases, and now it’s time for a new CBE release.
We first introduced the Oracle Solaris CBE in March 2022 and we released an updated version in May 2025. Now, as Oracle Solaris keeps on evolving, we’ve released the latest version of our CBE. With the previous release Alan and Jan had compiled a list to cover all the changes in the three years since the first CBE release. This time, because it’s relatively soon after the last release we are opting to just point you to the what’s new blogs on the feature release SRUs Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU 84, Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU 87, and Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU 90. And of course you can always go to the blogs by Joerg Moellenkamp and Marcel Hofstetter who have excellent series of articles that show how you can use the Oracle Solaris features.↫ Joost Pronk van Hoogeveen at the Oracle Solaris Blog
You can update your existing installation with a
pkg update, or do a fresh insrtall with the new CBE images.