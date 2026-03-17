Tribblix m39 released

Tribblix, the Illumos distribution focused on giving you a classic UNIX-style experience, has released a new version.

There are several noticeable version updates in this release. The graphical libraries libtiff and OpenEXR have been updated, retaining the old shared library versions for now. OpenSSL is now from the 3.5 series with the 3.0 api by default. Bind is now from the 9.20 series. OpenSSH is now 10.2, and you may get a Post-Quantum Cryptography warning if connecting to older SSH servers. ↫ Tribblix m39 release notes

If you’re already running Tribblix, updating is easy, and if you want to try it out, head on over to the downloads page. Rests me to say that Tribblix is a treasure, and it must be protected at all costs. It’s rare to see a passion project like this maintain such a steady pace.