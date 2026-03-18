Meta and TikTok let harmful content rise after evidence outrage drove engagement, say whistleblowers

Once again, social media giants Facebook and TikTok have been caught red-handed.
More than a dozen whistleblowers and insiders have laid bare how the companies took risks with safety on issues including violence, sexual blackmail and terrorism as they battled for users’ attention.
An engineer at Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, described how he had been told by senior management to allow more “borderline” harmful content – which includes misogyny and conspiracy theories – in user’s feeds to compete with TikTok.
“They sort of told us that it’s because the stock price is down,” the engineer said.↫ Marianna Spring and Mike Radford at the BBC
Meta, TikTok, and Twitter are criminal enterprises, and their executives should be trembling in court instead of scheming on yachts. Their role in legitimising far-right extremism will eventually catch up to them, and once that happens, no yacht is going to keep them safe.
If Meta and TikTok were people, I would shoot them from afar! Disgusting corpos. Oh, and Zuck could also use something…
Really feels like the horse has already bolted on this one. They’re too big for fines to matter. What can Joe Public actually do apart from not using the services they provide?
And, in today’s news Technofascist gonna Technofascist.
I have to admit, I’m a bit stuck with knowing what to do. We can not use those tools, and I guess the others out there are pretty great, but most of the people we know, general friends and family members, are never going to move to fediverse stuff.
They kinda have most people by the short and curlies…