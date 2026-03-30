The curious case of retro demo scene graphics

Of course, it was only a matter of time before the time-honoured tradition of the demoscene also got infected by “AI”.
For me personally, generative AI ruins much of the fun. I still enjoy creating pixel art and making little animations and demos. My own creative process remains satisfying as an isolated activity. Alas, obvious AI generated imagery – as well as middle-aged men plagiarizing other, sometimes much younger, hobbyist artists – makes me feel disappointed and empty. It’s not as much about effort as it is about the loss of style and personality; soul, if you will. The result is defacement, to echo T. S. Eliot, rather than inspired improvement. Even in more elaborate AI-based works, it’s hard to tell where the prompt ends and the pixelling begins.↫ Carl Svensson
A wonderful explanation of the rather unique views on originality, stealing, plagiarism, and related topics within the demoscene, which certainly diverge from many other places.
When humans experience art, music, film, etc, we can’t help but mix and extend works we’ve been exposed to over our lives And this is in line with our human traditions. The demoscene celebrates this: copying ideas, images, samples, etc. It is normal and basically expected, as said by the author.
People want to say it’s ok for humans to learn from existing works and using them to create new expressions, but that it’s wrong for LLMs to learn from existing works and using them to create new expressions. To avoid a logical inconsistency here we’re ultimately lead to a conclusion that automation itself must be the problem: X can be done manually by a person, but if we do the same X using an LLM it’s not allowed. Personally I can’t convince myself of this. I don’t view automation as a problem, but rather a force multiplier. It can make lives better or worse, depending on how it’s used. If we find it is making lives worse, than obviously we need to fix it, but I don’t believe LLMs are going away so that won’t be the solution.
Alfman,
Unfortunately a nuanced discussion is very difficult to have. Some swear by anything AI does, others want to completely ban it.
Just use it “responsibly”. If you are on a demo scene, clearly identify which parts are your contributions, and which parts were helped by the AI. Maybe you are not good at pixel art and music, but maybe you produced the best rotozoom effects out there.
People can shine with their skills witthout doing all the legwork themselvess.
Best and most pointed conclusion of this discussion. I tip my hat.
I think you’re missing the point here. I have some insight into the “scene” and it’s traditions and they have their own logic. Creative works often compete against each other rather than being enjoyed on their own. This means that works are judged against how hard it is to make them; a clearly labeled AI image may look great but is ranked lower against a hand-pixeled one made using oldschool tools. The real problem is when people are trying to cheat by passing off AI images as something they made themselves painstakingly from scratch. You may not agree with these rules but they are unlikely to change anytime soon.
OlaTheGhost,
I would point out an inconvenient truth here, an AI that is proficient at generating pixel art would not be readily distinguishable from “human art” using old school tools. Adversarial training is a very effective AI technique for this kind of thing. “Looking great” needn’t be the training goal, it could be looking authentic.
Anyone is free to define whatever rules they like, however don’t you agree it creates a conundrum when you have rules where you can’t tell if anyone broke them from the entry itself?
Obviously it’s a matter of opinion, but I don’t really object to modern AI that makes modern content look retro with much less work than in took in the past. It could actually have neat applications in retro-gaming.
Only speaking for myself here, and I’ve been bullied extensively for this opinion, but I don’t have a problem with automation. I have a problem with automation that is actively harming humans and other living things around the world. Specifically, using current “AI” means spending hundreds of thousands of gallons of clean drinking water to produce a few pixels a little bit faster than a human could, or to automate looking up articles and summarizing them in seconds instead of minutes. We are solving laziness using climate and habitat destruction, and it’s sickening.
If “AI” could ever reach a point where it is truly creative, innovative, and capable of rational thought, AND do so without gobbling up all of the resources left on the planet, I’d likely change my position on it.
On the subject of copying versus learning, which I feel is a different discussion from automation: Humans don’t have the ability to read, memorize, and regurgitate word for word millions of written works in mere seconds, but “AI” does. This isn’t creative expression, it’s plagiarism. We humans do have the ability to copy and plagiarize individual works given enough time and effort, and that is also plagiarism, just on a human scale. In case it isn’t clear, plagiarism is wrong no matter how quickly or massively it’s done.
Humans do have the ability to be inspired by existing works, and to organically create something that is an expression of that inspiration; as an amateur musician I am inspired by the professional musicians I enjoy listening to. But I’m not going to take a song by an established artist, shift it up a half step, rearrange the lyrics, and call it my own creation. But, that’s exactly what “AI” does and it’s the only thing it can do: copy and rearrange. The people who claim “AI” generated works as their own creation are delusional at best, and liars at worst. It’s a neat party trick, but there is no intelligence behind it and I don’t think I will ever understand how someone could believe that their computer has a conscience and can think and feel and emote and create like a human can.
In short, current “AI” technology can’t “learn”, it can only “copy”.
How people learn has evolved over time and where LLM’s/AI is currently is closer to our less evolved learning selves than it is to us now. But, it’s catching up very quickly and wouldn’t surprise me if there’s a point where it blows past us in capability. There’s also the consciousness debate about whether AI can become or is equal-but-different to “life”, particularly human, in that regard. It doesn’t really matter if AI/SI becomes indistinguishable from humans – in some areas it already is – because there will always be a segment of us who prefer or take comfort knowing that something is the product of our own ingenuity and craftsmanship.
Some of us will always be more impressed by what we produce, imperfections and all, on our own. No amount of AI stealing, imitating, or plagiarizing, all things we’ve done as a species since our beginning, changes that. I’m not worried AI will stifle humans innate curiosity and instincts of exploration because that’s baked into our DNA. While creativity can have external influences, creativity itself originates internally. If AI is `ruining` anyone’s “fun”, that person wasn’t really committed or connected to the process in the first place.