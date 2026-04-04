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TinyOS: ultra-lightweight RTOS for IoT devices

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An ultra-lightweight real-time operating system for resource-constrained IoT and embedded devices. Kernel footprint under 10 KB, 2 KB minimum RAM, preemptive priority-based scheduling.

↫ TinyOS GitHub page

Written in C, open source, and supports ARM and RISC-V.

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Thom Holwerda

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3 Comments

  1. 2026-04-04 11:48 am
    iDG

    it’s just a fake “vibe coded” thing. it does not work. does not even compile.

    • 2026-04-04 11:55 am
      sukru Silver Supporter

      iDG,

      Probably compiles on “my machine” (the developer’s).

      But yes it is clearly vibe coded. Lots of fancy documentation for a limited amount of code. Reference to things that don’t exist, including a LICENSE file! And very detailed scripts that take care of everything that would otherwise be an afterthought in a real development.

      • 2026-04-05 5:13 pm
        iDG

        no, i mean it’s actually fake: there’s no linker script, no startup code, no interrupt handling, not even a timer for the task switch. also, the description declares it’s compatible with arm, riscv and avr, but the actual code is not: there’s even some arm assembly sprinkled unconditionally around the source.

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