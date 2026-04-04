TinyOS: ultra-lightweight RTOS for IoT devices

An ultra-lightweight real-time operating system for resource-constrained IoT and embedded devices. Kernel footprint under 10 KB, 2 KB minimum RAM, preemptive priority-based scheduling.↫ TinyOS GitHub page
Written in C, open source, and supports ARM and RISC-V.
it’s just a fake “vibe coded” thing. it does not work. does not even compile.
iDG,
Probably compiles on “my machine” (the developer’s).
But yes it is clearly vibe coded. Lots of fancy documentation for a limited amount of code. Reference to things that don’t exist, including a LICENSE file! And very detailed scripts that take care of everything that would otherwise be an afterthought in a real development.
no, i mean it’s actually fake: there’s no linker script, no startup code, no interrupt handling, not even a timer for the task switch. also, the description declares it’s compatible with arm, riscv and avr, but the actual code is not: there’s even some arm assembly sprinkled unconditionally around the source.