Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Resolute Raccoon released

I’m not sure many OSNews readers still use Ubuntu as their operating system of choice, and from the release announcement of today’s Ubuntu 26.04 it’s clear why that’s the case.
Resolute Raccoon builds on the resilience-focused improvements introduced in interim releases, with TPM-backed full-disk encryption, improved support for application permission prompting, Livepatch updates for Arm-based servers, and Rust-based utilities for enhanced memory safety. This release brings native support for industry-leading AI/ML toolkits like NVIDIA CUDA and AMD ROCm, making Ubuntu 26.04 LTS the ideal platform for AI development and production workloads.↫ Canonical press release
It’s obvious where Canonical’s focus lies with Ubuntu, and us desktop people who don’t like “AI” aren’t it. On top of all the “AI” nonsense, this new version comes with all the latest versions of the various open source components that make up a Linux distribution, as well as a slew of Rust-based replacements for core CLI tools, like
sudo-rs,
uutils coreutils, and more.
All the derivative release of Ubuntu, like Kubuntu, Xubuntu, and others, will also be updated over the coming days. If you’re already running any of these, updating won’t be a surprise to you.
> It’s obvious where Canonical’s focus lies with Ubuntu, and us desktop people who don’t like “AI” aren’t it
I would think that “desktop people” would be mostly influenced by Ubuntu’s inclusion of GNOME 50 since that defines the actual desktop experience. Or perhaps their inclusion of a very up-to-date kernel impacts “desktop people” but again, I would think, in quite a positive way.
The Rust utils provide pretty much the identical user experience and so I am not sure how they impact “desktop people” either. The revulsion against those would seem to be about the license and I would describe such “people” with a label other than “desktop”.
Did I miss there being any actual AI in the desktop?
> This release brings native support for industry-leading AI/ML toolkits like NVIDIA CUDA and AMD ROCm
This has no impact on your at all unless you are an AI developer, in which case better CUDA is probably a plus. If Ubuntu decided to ship with Clang, would ” It’s obvious where Canonical’s focus lies with Ubuntu, and us desktop people who don’t like C++ aren’t it” make sense as a summary?
I do not much like Ubuntu but this seems like one of their better releases in a long time.
Ubuntu hasn’t been focused on the desktop for many years now. Their cash cow is server and compute, and the desktop only exists as an afterthought, judging by the ever increasing bugs I see in the desktop installer and the OS itself every time I test a new release. It’s unstable as hell, buggy as hell, and Snap is proprietary and closed source, making it a non-starter for anyone serious about open source desktop computing. And it isn’t just the regular cadence releases; LTS releases are just as full of holes. Meanwhile, Ubuntu server is rock solid, because that’s all they care about now.
Many of the desktop-focused derivatives (Xubuntu, Kubuntu, Mint, etc) pick up the slack and spend ever more time and effort fixing all the issues with using it as a desktop/workstation OS. These derivatives show that desktop Ubuntu could be as awesome as it was in the old days before it was allowed to rot in the name of massive profits.
I can’t help but feel Ubuntu are missing a marketing trick right now.
They are a UK based distro at a time when the EU and UK are looking to diversify away from US tech reliance. It would be an ideal time to target governments (local and national) as a desktop alternative to Windows.
But to do that, and to be adopted at any reasonable scale, they need to made Landscape a true MDM solution for Linux desktops and tie the life cycle together..
As a linked aside, I’d be interested in seeing/reading an OSNews article about the viability of non-us tech dependency in the current technology ecosystem!
This release announcement has me excited for Fedora 44 coming out in less than a week.
Left ubuntu long before any of the fake intelligence hype. Main reason being that canonical has somewhat lower standards on what is ready for lts releases than I have
On my resource constrained systems, the snaps being distinctly non-snappy was the proverbial straw.
The blahblah about “native support for industry-leading AI/ML toolkits like NVIDIA CUDA and AMD ROCm” is just a joke (linux had “native support” for cuda since cuda exists), not “AI nonsense”.
Anyway, ubuntu… nah. My own linux of choice has been debian testing since woody, any swings to rh, slack, gentoo, fedora, ubuntu, etc just distractions. Work however, that’s a different story, “work linux” has been ubuntu for a really high number of years both srv&ws (as I imagine for many others too) thankfully gui envs of choice – ubuntu gui/desktop started a continuous downhill run in 2011