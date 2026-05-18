How does Flathub even work? The CDN and caching layer

There is one specific way in which the non-corporate open source projects typically document how their infrastructure work: not at all, and Flathub is no different. The full picture likely lives only in my brain, and while it could be sorted out by anyone (especially in this LLM age, yay or nay), why should it only be me thinking at night about all the single points of failure? Like any system that evolved naturally, it’s all over the place. It’s tempting to tell its history chronologically, but even then, it’s difficult to find a good entry point. Instead, this post focuses on what happens when users call flatpak install ; later entries will cover the website and, finally, the build infrastructure. Buckle up! ↫ Bart Piotrowski

As time goes by and more and more issues with Flatpak are addressed, I feel my attitude towards the technology change somewhat. I’m still very much a traditional package manager type of person, and will opt for my distribution’s repository if the versions they have are up-to-date, but I’m no longer audibly groaning if an application I want is only really available as a Flatpak. For the increasing number of normal, average users switching to Linux, Flatpak is probably the right way to go, especially since it can easily coexist with your traditional package manager.

The only part of the linked article that made me raise my eyebrow was the reliance on Fastly, which seems to form an important linchpin of the whole Flathub stack. Fastly is an American company, and while they support Flathub entirely for free, the state of the world does have me wonder if this couldn’t evolve into a problem in a myriad of ways, perhaps through questionable people acquiring Fastly or through pressures from the clown car US administration.

I’m sure it’s all fine, but it’s hard not to think of these things in this day and age.