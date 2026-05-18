Haiku OS runs on M1 Macs now

Big news from the Haiku forums: the Haiku ARM port is running on M1 Macs now.
This is bare metal, no VM. m1n1+u-boot deal with the Apple-specific parts of booting, so we can boot UEFI images from USB like any PC.↫ smrobtzz on the Haiku forums
USB is apparently broken, but all 8 cores are functional, and it boots to a desktop. It’s still early days, for the ARM port in general and the M1 Mac port specifically, but it’s a great start.
Haiku on Apple Silicon feels like a really nice pairing. They both strive for power without complexity. A small glimpse into what the world may have looked like if Apple bought Be instead of NeXT.
It is not “Linux OS”, nor “Windows OS”, nor “FreeBSD OS”… and it is not “Haiku OS”.
Thom, might seem to be a minor nitpick, but please do not help spread the wrong name for the system. TIA.
Their website is literally: haiku-os.org
And what? The name of the website and the name of the OS are two different things. “haiku.org” was already taken when Haiku tried to get it.
https://www.haiku-os.org/about/faq/#why-isnt-it-called-haikuos
My point is… Thom should now better.