Haiku OS runs on M1 Macs now

Big news from the Haiku forums: the Haiku ARM port is running on M1 Macs now.

This is bare metal, no VM. m1n1+u-boot deal with the Apple-specific parts of booting, so we can boot UEFI images from USB like any PC. ↫ smrobtzz on the Haiku forums

USB is apparently broken, but all 8 cores are functional, and it boots to a desktop. It’s still early days, for the ARM port in general and the M1 Mac port specifically, but it’s a great start.