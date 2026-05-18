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Haiku OS runs on M1 Macs now

Haiku 4 Comments

Big news from the Haiku forums: the Haiku ARM port is running on M1 Macs now.

This is bare metal, no VM. m1n1+u-boot deal with the Apple-specific parts of booting, so we can boot UEFI images from USB like any PC.

↫ smrobtzz on the Haiku forums

USB is apparently broken, but all 8 cores are functional, and it boots to a desktop. It’s still early days, for the ARM port in general and the M1 Mac port specifically, but it’s a great start.

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Thom Holwerda

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4 Comments

  1. 2026-05-18 6:16 pm
    LeFantome

    Haiku on Apple Silicon feels like a really nice pairing. They both strive for power without complexity. A small glimpse into what the world may have looked like if Apple bought Be instead of NeXT.

  2. 2026-05-18 7:54 pm
    BiPolar

    It is not “Linux OS”, nor “Windows OS”, nor “FreeBSD OS”… and it is not “Haiku OS”.

    Thom, might seem to be a minor nitpick, but please do not help spread the wrong name for the system. TIA.

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