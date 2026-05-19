The Virtual OS Museum

This is a virtual museum of operating systems (and standalone applications) running under emulation, implemented as a Linux VM for QEMU, VirtualBox, or UTM.
A custom emulator-independent launcher is provided, and all OSes and emulators are pre-installed and pre-configured. The launcher includes a snapshot feature to quickly revert broken installations back to a working state. Hypervisor installers and shortcuts to run the VM on Windows, macOS, and Linux are also included.↫ Andrew Warkentin’s Virtual OS Museum
These types of preconfigured archives exist in the gaming world, but I’ve never seen something like this for operating systems. The amount of love, work, and care that have gone into this effort must’ve been immense, as it contains more than 1700 installs, more than 520 platforms, and more than 570 distinct operating systems, all wrapped into a single download, with a nice launcher on top to make using all of this as easy as possible. You can either download the full offline version at 121GB zipped, or a version that downloads each image as you fire them up for the first time at 14GB zipped.
The contents span just about everything from early mainframes to desktop operating systems to all kinds of mobile platforms, from the late 1940s to today. I haven’t yet found the time to download the whole thing, but I am absolutely going to, as there are so many names in here that I’ve been wanting to play around with for ages, but just never got the time to set up virtual machines or emulators for.
This is going to be an amazing resource for the kinds of people who read OSNews.
WOW.
Just WOW.
I am a frequent reader of OSNews. I am also a teacher for the “Operating Systems” subject at a universitary (pre-graduate) level. I am sure this resource will be very, very, very, very useful for me in the future.
Thanks a lot for this beautiful pointer! ♥
I agree this is really cool. In fact I want to give it a shot but the downloads are offline for me. The downloads are actually hosted on cloudflare, so I wouldn’t have expected the download to timeout….
I would have thought that cloudflare only needs to download the links once and check them periodically to see if they need updating. So why didn’t cloudflare work?
Update: I tried again a few of minutes later, and this time it did work. So cloudflare was likely busy downloading the gigantic 121GB file in the background while it was publicly returning timeout errors for me. It seems possible that cloudflare just isn’t optimized for such unusually large files and ends up garbage collecting the 121GB file and having to download it again creating more errors.
The files should be offered via bittorrent since bittorrent is well optimized for these loads and is often faster than commercial file sharing options.
https://venturebeat.com/business/bittorrent-performance-test-shows-how-much-faster-sync-is-compared-to-google-drive-onedrive-and-dropbox
I agree… WOW !
Those huge files are directly on the website, no use of a content delivery network, p2p, or a file hosting service. And… as a result, it’s not available right now, unsurprisingly 🙁
orzel,
Read my other post. the downloads are going through cloudflare…and they’re still erroring out. You can confirm this yourself with DNS and WHOIS…
I think what’s happening is that cloudflare times out the download because it’s taking so long to download the giant file in the background. If you manage to hit download AFTER cloudflare successfully downloads the file but BEFORE cloudflare garbage collects it, your download will start correctly.
I’m not familiar with cloudfare’s settings. Is it possible that cloudflare’s default settings have a rapid eviction policy for huge (100GB+) files? Is there some setting that webmasters like the Virtual OS Museum should be using in cloudflare to fix this? For this setup to work correctly for the Virtual OS Museum’s use case, cloudflare must retain giant downloads and must not evict them. Otherwise these errors will continue happening intermittently for people using the download links.