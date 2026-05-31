DECmate II: the little PDP-8 that could

When Cameron Kaiser speaks, we listen.

In 1982, as we mentioned at length with our history of the DEC Professional, Digital Equipment Corporation attempted to keep their PDP-11 minicomputer market-relevant by turning the venerable architecture into a largely incompatible desktop microcomputer. But that wasn’t the only PDP-series mini it happened to, and it wasn’t even the first: the PDP-8 actually got the shrink-ray treatment several years before, and not content to merely make it into a smaller general purpose computer, DEC turned it into a word processor.