DECmate II: the little PDP-8 that could

When Cameron Kaiser speaks, we listen.
In 1982, as we mentioned at length with our history of the DEC Professional, Digital Equipment Corporation attempted to keep their PDP-11 minicomputer market-relevant by turning the venerable architecture into a largely incompatible desktop microcomputer. But that wasn’t the only PDP-series mini it happened to, and it wasn’t even the first: the PDP-8 actually got the shrink-ray treatment several years before, and not content to merely make it into a smaller general purpose computer, DEC turned it into a word processor.↫ Cameron Kaiser at Old Vintage Computing
A word processor that’s still sort of a PDP-8 inside, and that could run CP/M or even DOS using a Z80 or 8086 expansion card.