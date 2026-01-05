The late arrival of 16-bit CP/M

The way the histories of CP/M, DOS, Microsoft, and the 8086 intertwine would be worthy of an amazing film if it wasn’t for the fact it would be very hard to make it interesting screen material.

Few OEMs were asking for an 8086 version of CP/M. One that did was SCP – the same company that helped Microsoft design SoftCard. They needed a disk operating system for their 8086 board released in November 1979. In April 1980, after CP/M-86 was still nowhere to be seen, they lost patience and asked their young engineer Tim Paterson to develop a “quick and dirty” OS similar to CP/M that would hopefully boost the sales of their board. That little operating system, officially named 86-DOS, was eventually purchased by Microsoft and renamed MS-DOS. Paterson has stated on multiple occasions that he would never have begun developing it had CP/M‑86 been available on time. ↫ Nemanja Trifunovic

There’s a ton more in this article about CP/M-86 and its gestation period, but this tangled little knot of coincidences always entertains me. It really could’ve been CP/M, and it really could’ve not been Microsoft. This industry is filled to the brim with interesting what-if stories that we barely regard as a worthy footnote, but few are as fascinating as what the world would’ve looked like had CP/M won out over DOS. The entire world would’ve been drastically different, and while nobody can say with a straight face it would be a better world, we’d at least not have the spectres of MS-DOS haunting system administrators, developers, and users the world over.

Of course, they’d be haunted by different spectres, but still.