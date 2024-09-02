What we can learn from vintage computing

Thanks to open source, no technology ever has to become obsolete, so long as a community remains to support it. You can sync Newtons and Palm Pilots with modern desktops, download web browsers for long-discontinued operating systems, or connect vintage computers like the Apple IIe to the modern internet via WiFi. Every year, new cartridges are released for old-school video game consoles like the Nintendo Entertainment System and Game Boy.
People keep old software and online platforms alive as well. The Dreamwidth team forked an old version of the early social network LiveJournal’s source code and built a community around it. The dial-up bulletin board system software WWIV is still maintained and there are plenty of BBSes still around. Teams are working to restore aspects of early online services like AOL and Prodigy. And you can still use Gopher, the hypertext protocol that was — for a brief period in the early 1990s — bigger than the web.↫ Klint Finley
Retrocomputing is about a lot of things, and I feel like it differs per person. For me, it’s a little bit of nostalgia, but primarily it’s about learning, and experiencing hardware and software I was unable to experience when they were new, either due to high cost or just general unavailability. There’s a lot to learn from platforms that are no longer among us, and often it helps you improve your skills with the modern platforms you do still use.
The linked article is right: open source is playing such a massive role in the retrocomputing community. The number of open source projects allowing you to somehow use decades-old platforms in conjunction with modern technologies is massive, and it goes far beyond just software – projects like BlueSCSI or very niche things like usb3sun highlights there’s also hardware-based solutions for just about anything retro you want to accomplish.
And we really can’t forget NetBSD, which seems to be the go-to modern operating system for bringing new life to old and retro hardware, as it often runs on just about anything. When I got my PA-RISC workstation, the HP Visualize c3750, I couldn’t find working copies of HP-UX, so I, too, opted for NetBSD to at least be able to see if the computer was fully functional. NetBSD is now a tool in my toolbox when I’m dealing with older, unique hardware.
Retrocomputing is in a great place right now, with the exception of the ballooning prices we’re all suffering from, with even successful mainstay YouTubers like LGR lamenting the state of the market. Still, if you do get your hands on something retro – odds are there’s a whole bunch of tools ready for you to make the most of it, even today.
UI design was much better in the past, so was social media. MSN was unobtrusive and users had a lot more control compared to Facebook. E.g you could be anonymous with handles and have anonymous contacts, or you could rename contacts and control their appearance/group by category. Facebook is awful at all of that and Discord doesn’t keep your nicknames for people across channels, only on your friends list. Desktop interfaces were laid out better and designed more around keyboard/mouse usage and less around touch screens. Even Steve Jobs said that touch screens are a fad which would end when the last generation born without computers would die off. Desktop applications had more functionality and power, and everything wasn’t jammed into a low performance webpage or web app.
A lot of people have a hard time adapting to change, so they end up associating the “best” version of something as the one they came in contact first or had more familiarity with in the past.
Old GUIs and applications were terrible and had their own sets of warts as well.
I would agree with that to a point.
I think the larger issue is not just touch screens but other basic HCI concepts have been lost. No one counts clicks anymore. There were several issues with the windows 95 start menu, but also several things right about it. Everything stayed in the same place. A user could navigate it without looking if they took the time to organize it. All keyboard presses. Now, the windows 11 menu is so useless you have to use search to get to anything quickly. Computers used to have keyboard shortcuts for important things that were easy to find. Now, they just assume you will use a mouse or a touch screen for everything. Notifications are a nightmare. They get in the way and don’t pay attention to context. if I’m actively clicking on one, I don’t want to lose context with a new one. I don’t want to have one appear when I’m in a menu that will disrupt work. I don’t want one when my mouse cursor is already near the area doing something else. This isn’t just a windows issue. Consider ubuntu. The notifications are on the top of the screen and frequently get in the way of browser tabs in the middle of the screen. If you have a chat or email client open, it’s constantly spammed with messages. You can even force clear one and another will appear. Apple at least puts them opposite of the window controls and in a area that fills up last with tabs with full screen browsers. Most alerts are useless. They haven’t figured out a use for AI yet to filter them intelligently. it’s even worse on smart phones. On some platforms, you can turn off notifications completely per app but what if you actually want to see some of them or want a list of them that you can reference but not have them in the way?
*chuckle* BlueSCSI? Try BlueSCSI, PiSCSI, and GBSCSI, with PiSCSI having whichever PiStorm-like powers SCSI enables while GBSCSI aims to be a less expensive expression of the same Open Hardware sources that BlueSCSI is based on.
…and that’s not even counting lesser-known things like the MacSD which is more expensive but can do CD audio out.
SCSI drive emulators have become a surprisingly fertile field in recent years.
The part that entices me most about retro computing is how much was achieved Despite hardware limitations
These days So much code is written without even considering the resources required to run it.
The amount of times the decision is to buy more server hardware instead of optimising the code it runs.. Waste creates waste.
More of the good ol’ “back in the day we was tough and learnt better because we had to walk to school barefoot in the snow uphill both ways.”
A lot of modern software complexity comes from added functionality and performance. Some people miss out how much optimization modern tools achieve. The level of productivity is definitively larger than back in the day.
There’s a lot more rush in completing projects in software development these days. Programmers aren’t given time to optimize code and often we don’t have requirements for target hardware. Sometimes we do target a configuration and then management tells us that we need to cut costs in half but they don’t clear the schedule for a few months so we can actually tune or optimize code to make that happen. It’s got to be instant. Then we get punished with constant bug reports and nightmare on call weeks that could have been prevented.
Some programmers are lazy. Some are overworked. Some simply don’t get buy in from management or product to fix issues even though we know about them. All of the pressure is for us to get something done as fast as possible and move on to the next story. That leads to garbage software.
laffer1,
+1
I believe this is a very common experience.
Sometimes we blame it all on bad developers, but good developers under this kind of pressure will struggle too. It is stressful.
That is a management issue, not a modern software and/or systems issue IMO.
Some organizations and/or divisions/projects are very badly managed, and that is a whole other can of worms that applies to anything really, not just the software industry.
In the end, Garbage software that gets shipped now is infinitely better than some mythical perfect software that never makes it to the customer.
In that quest for perfection and super optimization can be equally dangerous, as that is what leads to projects like Hurd stuck in development hell for 4 decades.
Yes, retro computing was fast.
In DOS, we booted in seconds.
Before that the BIOS had a BASIC interpreter that just came on.
However all of those had drawbacks, and except for dedicated devices, it is quite difficult to go back.
I will say something not very much discussed as needed.
I believe the main reason is storage, neither RAM not SSDs have kept up with CPU speeds.
How come?
In the past you’d have 64KB of RAM, and a 360KB storage (5.25″ floppy).
For a 10MHz 8086, it could read about 5MB/s, which would finish the entire RAM in 13ms, and the floppy controller would finish reading the entire disc under 11.8 seconds.
Compared that to today.
We have 64GB of RAM on modern desktops, along with ~2TB of NVMe storage.
For a modern i7 CPU, that would be 830ms with high quality RAM (more than 63 times slower!)
And the SSD? More than 5 minutes! (Compare that to 12 secs)
We might not be reading the entire storage every time, but this should give a meaningful idea on how storage access is much slower relative to computation speed and storage sizes.
We can no longer do “instant” computing because of this.
I think you’re ignoring the massive changes in storage capacity. Yes, i can drain a pint in a minute, but the bar might empty a keg in a night. The beer pumps might be faster than i can drink it, but the barrel is much larger than my glass.
A 360k disk might hold the OS and a few often used programs. It’s totally possible to read the entire disk in one session, because it doesn’t hold that much. But i’m not going to read the entirety of my SSD because there’s hundreds of games in my Steam library, all many gigabytes big, and i’m not going to play all them at the same time.
The way we use computers has changed, along with what we use them for.
The123king,
I think I already mentioned the storage capacity changes.
However that is still a good proxy of the data processed.
The older DOS screens were text mode, and contained 80×25 (or even 40×25) characters. That is 4,000 bytes in color mode.
Today, we have 4K monitors almost as standard. That is 24,883,200 bytes in RGB format. 6,200x increase!
Same with documents we process. When in DOS you could use a word processor to edit your resume. It would be akin to a binary RTF file, and would measured in a few kilobytes. Today, my resume is several hundred times that size. (And it does not even include graphics).
The DOS booting process required touching only a few files (IO.SYS, MSDOS.SYS, CONFIG.SYS, COMMAND.COM and AUTOEXEC.BAT, that loaded: HIMEM.SYS, and maybe EMS.EXE). You see I can still list them 20+ years later.
Today? The modern OS would literally need thousands of files to come online, and I don’t think anyone can list them anymore.
Yes we don’t read the entire disk, or the entire memory. But those sizes have increased for a reason (I don’t see anyone complaining “I have too much RAM, I can’t even fill half of it!”). Actually thinking back, we read the entire RAM many many times during regular processing.
sukru,
The problem is that a 2TB disk isn’t comparable to a 360k floppy.
Even back in the day, one disk wasn’t enough. You had disks for every application/game. That floppy couldn’t even hold a single MP3. By contrast the 2TB disk can hold countless MP3s and photos or a thousand movies/games,, etc. in addition to the OS.
I think modern operating systems are doing too much at boot. A well optimized OS could get boot times much lower.
It’s not just bootup either, I find that both windows and normal linux distros take too long to turn off too!
By comparison my linux distro boots up in well under 10s and shuts down instantly because I took out all the unnecessary bloat. Maybe it’s just me but I like a minimalist OS.
sukru,
I suspect there will be many of us who take issue with this comparison. Just because an old OS might take up a whole 360KB floppy, it does not follow that a new OS should take up a whole 2TB drive. God help us then, haha.
Given the same amount of work though, it’s no contest at all. Modern hardware performance beats the pants off older hardware performance: cpus, memory, storage, networking, all of it. To me the problem doesn’t lie with the hardware but rather the software. It’s gotten so much bigger and more bloated…sometimes counteracting the hardware gains. 🙁
Old hardware was slow, but it was thanks to developers who took optimization seriously that it performed as well as it did. They optimized out of necessity, but modern generations of developers have lost this optimization mentality. I’ve heard it plenty of times in my field: developer time costs more than a hardware upgrade, so don’t try to optimize when a hardware upgrade will do. Though I understand this rational, as a user, slow & inefficient software is really frustrating! The inefficiencies get multiplied across the user base. For software with a large number of users (ie millions) one or two people spending a week optimizing an inefficient process could save millions of man hours, not to mention electricity & hardware costs. But it’s a low priority for modern CS grads and their employers who would rather save the money. Meh, oh well.
We can most definitively do “instant” computing. You could hack your own FORTH interpreter that would boot from within the SoC firmware.
The thing is that those “instant” basic interpreters really didn’t do much, like the forementioned FORTH interpreter.
Dynamic CMOS logic has increased in speed at a much faster pace than DRAM and NVMe (and by implication HDD and network) speeds. Thus, the whole need of bizantine memory architectures with all sorts of Caching along the way.
There has also been a tremendous increase in design complexity all over a modern computing architecture. From the out-of-order extremely speculative cores, to ridiculously high performance accelerator on the same SoC die (GPU, NPU, Video, Network, Modem, USB, etc).
On the other hand, the amount of compute power per dollar increase is also remarkable. Now you can have a Raspberry Pi for peanuts, which has better CPU performance than a Cray from the 90s, and better graphics than a high end SGI from the same vintage. All running on a tiny board using just a few watts.