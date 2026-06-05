This mini PC with the latest RISC-V SoC might actually be worth it

RISC-V has been in the “promising” phase for a long time now, especially for general purpose computing, never really breaking through into the mainstream in any measurable way. While I think that breakthrough is still relatively far away, we now do have newer RISC-V SoCs on the market supporting the RVA23 baseline RISC-V profile. One of them is the SpacemiT Key Stone KЗ, which promises to deliver a massive performance increase over previous RISC-V offerings. It’s exactly this chip that’s finding its way into complete, turnkey mini PC solutions, like this one from a company called Firefly.
The base model comes with 8GB of LDDPR5 RAM and 128GB of storage, at a price of about €300 or so (there’s also a 32GB/128GB model at well over €600). This is the first time I’m looking at a complete RISC-V solution where I feel like it might actually make for a good moment to jump in for us enthusiasts. No, the performance won’t rival anything Intel or AMD has to offer, but it seems capable enough for a lot of day-to-day tasks, and I’m curious to see just how far along the Linux world is when it comes to RISC-V support.
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I always have the same problem with this kind of stuff: ARM and RISC-V PC-level-boards (I am not talking about RPi and other SBCs) need to be either more powerful (at the same price point) or way cheaper than Intel/AMD options to be actually useful. What is the point of getting a slower RISC-V PC/mini-PC when you get an Intel or AMD one with less issues and more performance, at the same or at a lower price (not even considering the tons of used hardware available on eBay and such) ? Unless, of course, you like to tinker and experiment with different architectures, or have a niche case in mind, and that’s of course fine.
I obviously understand these platforms need time to grow and become popular, but they have been available for some time now, and the progress has been abysmally slow. I wanted to buy an Orion O6, but the price, though not absolutely bad, makes no sense when looking at the numbers.
This situation is classic. For how many years has ARM been around and only now it is becoming mainstream for multiple use cases? 30+?
And ARM has had the luxury (and developer mindspace) of being the defacto architecture for mobile devices since the 90s!
RISC-V doesn’t have this luxury. It will require a lot of love and effort until it can become a viable self-sustaining alternative. And, in my opinion, it’s best fighting chance is to follow ARM’s playbook: find a niche and take the leap from there.
Death can be fast, too. PowerPC had a lot of love from Apple and it basically vanished without that niche. It never became mainstream and never became self-sustaining. x86/amd64 has never had a mobile presence (excluding laptop) and could die fast once ARM reaches critical mass, too.
For me, diversity is essential. Of course, no one is going to develop for 5+ architectures, but a monoculture is never good. I am a hobbist but, whenever I write, I always test hppa, ppc, arm, etc.. It keeps me honest!
As you pointed out, if something offers significantly worse performance at a similar, or even higher, cost while also introducing more issues to deal with, then what is the point?
RISC-V currently has a strong value proposition in embedded systems and in contexts where ISA licensing costs are a real constraint, such as startups, academia, or highly specialized applications. But that does not automatically translate into a meaningful value proposition for end users of SBCs, for example. And so far, it clearly has not.
For the foreseeable future, I suspect consumer-level hardware will remain largely an x86/ARM world.
It is actually a very promising machine! One of my students is waiting for one to arrive. One of the key characteristics of this computer (or rather, of its CPU, the SpacemiT K3) is that it’s the first RISC-V chip to incorporate the Zvk* vectorial cryptographic extensions. We will probably be able to share some insight into this system soon!
> it might actually make for a good moment to jump in for us enthusiasts.
Indeed. It is also available in a laptop that we are not allowed to talk about on this site.
The K3 is still “slow” as a general purpose CPU. It is about 2010 level Macbook performance single core and about 2019 Macbook performance multi-core. So it is really for devs and fans at this point. It is “good enough” to use but not so good that most people would be excited to use it.
One interesting thing about the K3 is that it has 16 cores. 8 of them are processors and Linux runs on them by default (the X100 cores). There are also another 8 cores (the A100 cores) which have 1024 bit long vectors and are meant to act as an NPU. This gives the K3 about 60 TOPS of NPU performance. But the A100 cores are also RVA23 compliant which means that you can run regular application code on them as well. So the K3 is actually about 50% faster than what I said above if you use all 16 cores (eg. when building software).
RVA23 refers to a RISC-V “application” platform standard that mandates stuff like the extensions that must be available. It is massive for RISC-V as it provides about the same feature profile as x86-64v4 including vector, crypto, and virtualization extensions. It provides a stable target for Linux distributions and applications to build binaries for. It will be the standard RISC-V profile for several years. The K3 is the first, and so far only, shipping RVA23 processor.
> I think that breakthrough is still relatively far away
That is not my view. There are at least 3 different chips due later this year or next that are expected to have about Apple M1 levels of performance. Given the popularity of the Macbook Neo, I think that gets RISC-V into breakthrough territory. My own prediction is that the RISC-V high-end achieves performance parity with ARM by 2032 or so. Look into the Tenstorrent Ascalon, the SiFive P870, or the Alibaba C950 for example. SiFive claims that P870 silicon is already being tested by customers. Jim Keller at Tenstorrent said they will ship a dev version of Ascalon by Q3 this year. All three of these designs have been available to license for a while now (as are others) if you want to make chips yourself.
And that is the problem for ARM. There are dozens of companies emerging that mimic the ARM business model but use the RISC-V ISA instead. The success of any of them drives the RISC-V ecosystem forward for the rest. Collectively, they are projected to grow faster both in terms of shipments and revenues than ARM is. Unlike failed ISAs of the past, RISC-V is not fatally exposed to the failure of any one company. You cannot just buy your competition to kill it and putting a RISC-V supplier out of business does not put RISC-V out of business. It does not matter which RISC-V providers succeed. And some of them are effectively nation states.
MIPS, the first commercially available RISC CPU maker, now sells RISC-V cores instead of their own ISA.
RISC-V is not going anywhere. Alibaba is building data centers with it. DeepSeek v4 runs on Huawei RISC-V chips. NVIDIA has ported CUDA to it and claims to use RISC-V in “all” their products. Most Linux distros already have a RISC-V version, including RHEL. And you can get a RISC-V microcontroller for less than buck.
RVA23 marks the beginning of the true RISC-V era. The K3 is awesome but it is the very next generation that will truly catch people by surprise, including Thom it seems.