Xfce ported to Redox OS

Redox progressed another month, and that means a ton of improvements and new features to talk about. The biggest news this past month is that Xfce has been ported to Redox, which offers a better X11 experience than MATE currently does. There’s still some bugs but apparently is works quite well. The porting process for the COSMIC desktop environment also progressed, with COSMIC’s new Monitor application making its way to Redox.

As part of Google Summer of Code, the EEVDF scheduler has been implemented in Redox, delivering better, more stable scheduling and overall system performance improvements. Also as part of GSoC inode caching has been implemented for RedoxFS, which improves file system performance. Of course, there’s a lot more here too, including the usual long list of kernel fixes, relibc improvements, and more.