Introducing brand new OSNews merch with the new logo!

A new logo means new merch! I’m launching brand new merch today, all featuring the brand new OSNews logo. We’ve got the classic T-shirt with the new OSNews logo, in sandy white and terrain grey. They’re made from sustainably-grown and processed cotton, come in a variety of sizes, and ship worldwide.
The crowdpleaser is also making its triumphant return: the OSNews coffee mug, now also with the new logo and a green-on-white two-tone design. It holds coffee and tea, of course, but feel free to use it for whatever you want. Grow a plant in it!
A newcomer is the OSNews Mousepad – a basic, no-nonsense, no-frills mousepad that does exactly what it’s supposed to do, in a classic square(ish) formfactor. It makes for a great companion to any (retro) setup, but feels particularly at home with BeOS and OS/2.
One merch item remains from our previous collection: the ever-popular Gemini shirt and longsleeve, with a retro ASCII-art OSNews logo in bright green on deep black. It’s like staring at a real classic CRT. On your chest. Don’t sit too close.
As always, every price is set so that for every item sold, roughly €8 goes to OSNews. I will add the proceeds to our fundraiser tracker, so this is yet another way to support us, together with Ko-Fi donations, SEPA direct bank transfers1, and Patreon.
- Name: Thom Holwerda – IBAN: SE08 8000 0820 1684 4657 8414 – BIC: SWEDSESS ↩︎
Wait, should it be “OSNews” or “OSnews”?
Ah, the age old question. It’s been both, through the years. I’ve stylized it as OSnews (even see the comment byline here “OSnews Staff”), but Thom uses OSNews. The logo suggests “OSnews.” Thom runs the show these days, so I think it’s gotta be what he says, which is OSNews; but in actuality, it’s both.
Clear as mud.
Mug ordered! I couldn’t resist the retro logo, plus the fact that it just has the logo without the full name lends it a mystique that only people “in the know” will understand. 😀
Minor question, shipping to Austria costs $18? Is this shipping from the US or what?
Yes, they ship from the US. I specifically chose Bonfire ages ago, because they have very strict policies on which factories to use and care about sustainable production. The final printing process and other final touches are all handles at their location in the US, where the products are also shipped from. All of this does make them a tad more expensive than other options, but I think it’s worth it.
Whether we use a company from the US or from Europe, we’re always going to have issues shipping to half of our audience (we’re evenly split between North American and European readers), and managing two separate providers is not an option (you’d get entirely different product offerings). It’s never going to be ideal, sadly.