OSNews fundrasier progress

⁂ A little progress bar to keep track of our fundraiser! ⁂
3,300 / 20,000
➡️ Donate through Ko-Fi ➡️ Donate through SEPA transfer ➡️ Why a fundraiser?
Note that I have to update it manually, and that it includes both Ko-Fi donations, as well as direct bank transfers. Yes, if your country is part of SEPA (EU, more or less), you can now do a safe direct bank transfer using IBAN to a dedicated bank account. This avoids any third parties. Use your bank’s application or website (Name: Thom Holwerda – IBAN: SE08 8000 0820 1684 4657 8414 – BIC: SWEDSESS).
Just a note: the UK is still in SEPA. Just don’t tell anyone in the government or they might pull us out of it!
Donation will be made. Keep up the great work!
AlistairH from Scotland