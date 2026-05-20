OSNews fundrasier progress

⁂ A little progress bar to keep track of our fundraiser! ⁂

3,300 / 20,000



➡️ Donate through Ko-Fi ➡️ Donate through SEPA transfer ➡️ Why a fundraiser?



Note that I have to update it manually, and that it includes both Ko-Fi donations, as well as direct bank transfers. Yes, if your country is part of SEPA (EU, more or less), you can now do a safe direct bank transfer using IBAN to a dedicated bank account. This avoids any third parties. Use your bank’s application or website (Name: Thom Holwerda – IBAN: SE08 8000 0820 1684 4657 8414 – BIC: SWEDSESS).