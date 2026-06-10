Catlantean 3D: making graphics like it’s 1993

My goal was to build a complete, shippable first-person shooter using techniques that were common in the early 90s, while allowing myself the luxury of using a modern compiler and a platform abstraction layer. ↫ Marko Stanic

It looks amazing already, and it isn’t even done. Stanic goes into great detail explaining how he created the various assets for the game, and it’s a joy to read through his creative process and problem-solving routines. The game’s called Catlantean 3D, and is expected to ship somewhere early 2027.