On a related note, what about a raycasting first-person shooter written in… COBOL?
Can you think of a better programming language than COBOL to implement an FPS from scratch? I know I can’t, so buckle up and enjoy what can only be described as an out-of-body experience for COBOL enthusiasts as I set out to make a Wolfenstein3D-like raycasting based FPS game (and potentially go a bit further than that, hopefully it’s not a DOOMed attempt).↫ icitry on YouTube
I don’t link to YouTube videos very often, but there’s always the exception that proves the rule. The COBOL code’s available on GitHub.
What a mad man.
That was a surprisingly great tutorial on how to implement a FPS in any language.
I was going to say that this is the kind of “innovation” you get when you add COBOL as a fully supported GCC language (which happened only recently) but I see that this project actually uses GnuCOBOL, which has been around for over a decade at least. GnuCOBOL (cobc) compiles COBOL to C which you can then compile with GCC but it is not part of the GCC project.
LeFantome,
In principal, any Turing complete language can implement any other turning complete language – so from a CS standpoint this wasn’t that impressive. However to actually put in the effort to make it work shows a high degree of commitment to see it through.
I found it to be an interesting approach….part of me wanted to call out the use of ffplay as cheating due to the requirement of external non-cobol software, however given the novel nature of what’s being accomplished, credit is deserved.