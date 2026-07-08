Next release of Cinnamon finally supports Wayland

Linux Mint’s Cinnamon is one of the last desktops to still not support Wayland, and is relegated to only being compatible with legacy X11 environments. With the next release of Cinnamon, however, this is finally going to change.

We worked really hard on Wayland and we got to the point where it feels solid and the experience is almost on par with X11. Wayland support will no longer be considered “experimental”. In the next version of Cinnamon, both X11 and Wayland will be fully supported. ↫ Clement Lefebvre on the Linux Mint blog

The next release of Cinnamon, version 6.8, will be part of the next release of Linux Mint, scheduled for Christmas of this year.